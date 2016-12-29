The 2017 Nissan Murano is a five-seat crossover that sort of defies convention. Instead of following its rivals by trying to appeal to growing families or those intent on at least looking the off-road part, the Murano is plush and comfortable, something of a more palatable luxury crossover.

We rate it a 6.3 out of 10, praising it for its gentle ride and high style but dinging it for some dynamic and safety gaffes. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The Murano remains essentially unchanged for 2017, available in S, SV, SL, and Platinum trim levels. Only Apple CarPlay availability and some minor option package shuffling set it apart from last year.

2017 Nissan Murano styling and performance

Nissan designers aimed to counter the heavy, chunky look of traditional sport-utility vehicles with the Murano when this nameplate first debuted almost 15 years ago. The latest model is the third generation and it continues to succeed as what's definitely one of the most contemporary crossovers on the market.

With a wide V-shaped grille, boomerang-style headlights, and a floating roof with blacked out pillars, the Murano looks like no other crossover on the market. Its detailing is abundant. The grille's lines continue upward and onward into the hoodline, the headlights and taillights frame some of the most expressive creases and curves in any production model today, and a distinct arc in the beltline pinches the bodywork upward near the tail.

Inside, the Murano isn't nearly as daring, but it is still grander and swoopier than you'll find in anything short of a full-on luxury nameplate. That said, there's a degree of simplicity to the Murano's control interfaces that are clean and well conceived, with physical buttons where they make the most sense.

Although the exterior is as extroverted as can be, it doesn’t cut into interior space and usability for five passengers and their cargo. Inside, you’ll find a lot of passenger space, reasonably good cargo versatility, and a quiet, refined ambiance. The driving position is just right, and the rather low-set dash should allow even shorter drivers to feel comfortable, while there’s plenty of headroom above, even for tall drivers with the available moonroof. Nissan's "Zero Gravity" seats, inspired by NASA tech, are contoured and comfortable over long drives.

The Murano's expressive exterior may hint at an engaging and emotional driving experience, but a few minutes behind the wheel reveals that's definitely not the case. Nissan targets empty nesters with this crossover, as it hopes to woo younger, more family-oriented buyers into its Pathfinder and Rogue. As a result, ride quality and cabin quietness take priority.

A 3.5-liter, 260-horsepower V-6 comes standard, and it's paired to either front- or all-wheel drive. There's no fancy sport mode, tow mode, or off road mode here; instead, the Murano is about set it and forget it, and it works well for the most part by delivering what matters to its target buyer: strong, confident, refined performance, all without sacrificing too much comfort along the way.

Nissan Murano quality, safety, and features

The Murano's interior is nicely arranged with quality materials found just about anywhere a passenger's hands might find themselves wandering. It's not quite genuinely luxurious, but since even the range-topping Platinum comes in at around $45,000 fully-equipped, everything feels just right for the price.

The Murano is offered in S, SV, SL and Platinum models. For the S and SV models, the feature list is surprisingly robust, especially if you gauge it on value, as the Murano comes with a price tag that undercuts the Lexus RX and Acura MDX by $10,000. Move up to the SL and top-of-the-line Platinum models, and you get even more, but the real value lies with the entry-level models.

The Platinum has features like heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, and power-folding rear seats. It is an attempt to offer a model that truly competes with the RX 350 and MDX—in all but the luxury badge cachet and dealership experience, of course.

All models except the Murano S include an upgraded infotainment system with a larger 8.0-inch touchscreen, voice recognition for navigation and audio, and SiriusXM Travel Link services for fuel prices, weather, movie listings, stock information, and sports scores.

In addition to a safety set that’s already solid, the Nissan Murano SL and Platinum models include standard blind-spot monitors, as well as rear cross-traffic alerts, which can warn you of vehicles approaching from the side when in reverse, while the available surround-view camera system can spot and warn of vehicles or objects with a chime and notification. These systems and the forward-collision warning system use information from four cameras and three radar sensors to spot issues ahead and help react to them quicker; they’re optional as part of a package on the SL and Platinum models.

The Murano fared exceptionally well in the IIHS' rigorous testing, rating a Top Safety Pick with the optional automatic emergency braking on SL and Platinum models. However, the NHTSA gives the Murano four out of five overall stars, dinging it for frontal collision and rollover resistance.

Regardless of drivetrain—front- or all-wheel drive—the Rogue manages official ratings of 21 mpg city, 28 highway, 24 combined, according to the EPA.