2017 Nissan Juke Review

2017 Nissan Juke
5.0
Expert Rating
See Your Price
Shopping for a new Nissan Juke?
See exclusive deals in your area
See Your Price

The Car Connection Expert Rating Breakdown?

5.0
on a scale of 1 to 10
Styling
6.0
Expert Rating
Performance
6.0
Expert Rating
Comfort & Quality
2.0
Expert Rating
Safety
2.0
Expert Rating
Features
7.0
Expert Rating
Fuel Economy
7.0
Expert Rating
2017
The Car Connection
2017
The Car Connection

The Car Connection Expert Review

The 2017 Nissan Juke is best considered as the sportiest pick among subcompact crossovers, but it does come at a price.

The 2017 Nissan Juke has been with us for a while, but still manages to be a fresh take on a crowded subcompact crossover class.

Its funky looks and style are refreshing for cars that are increasingly relegated to appliance-like duty. Starting with base S models, the Juke is offered in SV, SL, Nismo, and Nismo RS trims, with the latter trim boasting a boosted version of the bright turbo-4.

We give the Juke a 5.0 overall out of 10, which is an average score for a new car these days. How the Juke manages to find that average is anything but ordinary, however. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

For 2017, the Juke largely stands pat, although a new Black Pearl Edition model limited to just 1,250 split between the United States and Canada includes a number of special styling touches in—you guessed it—black pearl paint. 

Styling and performance

The Juke trades on its style and performance, and neither let the side down.

Unlike anything else on the road, the Juke is a small, tall crossover with a rally-ready face and frogeye lights that still look good to us—even entering its seventh model year on the market. The Juke is all about its curves and hips, with a coupe-like roofline that somewhat compromises rear space.

Under the hood, most Juke models will be fitted with a 188-horsepower 1.6-liter turbo-4. The Juke is offered in front- or all-wheel drive, with a continuously variable automatic transmission standard on most models, or a 6-speed manual transmission available in front-drive Nismo and Nismo RS models.

We've found the Juke's steering to be exceptionally sharp in every model, almost as good as Nissan's sports cars.

Enthusiasts may drool at the possibility of a sports crossover with a row-your-own manual transmission, but we've found the best sorted models to be all-wheel-drive versions, which include a slightly better weight distribution and independent rear suspension.

Nismo models revise up to 100 parts, including a bigger rear spoiler to increase downforce and a limited slip differential for front-drive models. High-powered Nismo RS models feature a bigger boost from the turbochargers, all the way up to 215 hp, along with the Nismo's mechanical and appearance features.

Considering the Juke's sporty mission, fuel economy may not live up to its billing. The EPA rates the Juke at 28 mpg city, 32 highway, 29 combined with an automatic transmission and front-drive, but we've seen real-world numbers lower than that during sporty drives.

Comfort, safety, and features

The Juke's fun exterior writes a check that it's cramped interior is apparently cashing. Compared to other crossovers, the Juke is small and less functional. Its cargo area is smaller than many sedans' trunks, and rear-seat passengers need to be on the small side—leg room and head room are relatively compromised.

The interior layout is a mixed bag with funky colors and fabrics, with hard plastics and some bad textures in places. Overall, the Juke's fun unconventional approach helps us forget some of the eccentricities—but not entirely.

The Juke's age starts to show in its crash-test scores, which are now relatively poor. Federal testers have given the Juke a four-star overall score with a worrying three-star score in frontal crash protection. The IIHS notes the same with their "Poor" score in their small front-overlap crash test.

Nissan made standard a rearview camera, and makes available a surround-view camera system that helps improve safety, although outward visibility isn't as poor as you might expect from such a stylish car.

Pricing for the base models starts at just over $21,000 for front-drive S models. They come with 17-inch wheels, Bluetooth connectivity, keyless ignition, a rearview camera, power windows and locks, air conditioning, and 5.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment.

For 2017, Nissan made standard its cold-weather package in SV and SL trims, which includes heated front seats and heated outside mirrors. Nismo and Nismo RS models add sportier buckets and contrast stitching, although there are relatively few options from the Nissan factory for the Juke.

Top-of-the-line Nismo RS models with all-wheel drive and an automatic run about $31,000, including destination.

The Car Connection Consumer Review

Rate and Review your car for The Car Connection! Tell us your own ratings for a vehicle you own. Rate your car on Performance, Safety, Features and more.
Write a Review
August 3, 2016
2016 Nissan Juke 5-Door Wagon CVT SL FWD

I'm very excited about this car!!

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
I had been searching for the 'car, perfect for me' for over a year. I'm so happy I found the Juke, drove it and was patient with my decision! I made a wise choice for myself.
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
June 18, 2016
2014 Nissan Juke 5-Door Wagon CVT SV AWD

Great car, great price plus it has omph like you read about, that is to say, it really goes!

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
It has everything you could possibly want in a car and fortunately the things do not distract your attention from the road. For example when the manufacturers moved some of the critical items from the dash to... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
January 24, 2016
2014 Nissan Juke 5-Door Wagon CVT SL AWD

dead battery that had to be replaced already

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
battery had to be replaced already, and was told it was caused from not driving it enough which is ridiculous for we have owned several vechicles and never had this problem, very upset
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
See all user reviews »
Looking for other models of the Nissan Juke?
Read reviews & get prices
Compare the 2017 Nissan Juke against the competition
Compare All Cars
Related Used Listings
Browse used listings in your area
See More Used
s

2017 Nissan Juke Pricing Insights

  • 2016 Nissan Juke is selling below MSRP
  • Finance: No special offers again this month
  • Lease: No special offers again this month
  • Availability: SV models are widely carried in stock
See Your Price
 