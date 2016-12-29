The 2017 Nissan Juke has been with us for a while, but still manages to be a fresh take on a crowded subcompact crossover class.

Its funky looks and style are refreshing for cars that are increasingly relegated to appliance-like duty. Starting with base S models, the Juke is offered in SV, SL, Nismo, and Nismo RS trims, with the latter trim boasting a boosted version of the bright turbo-4.

We give the Juke a 5.0 overall out of 10, which is an average score for a new car these days. How the Juke manages to find that average is anything but ordinary, however. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

For 2017, the Juke largely stands pat, although a new Black Pearl Edition model limited to just 1,250 split between the United States and Canada includes a number of special styling touches in—you guessed it—black pearl paint.

Styling and performance

The Juke trades on its style and performance, and neither let the side down.

Unlike anything else on the road, the Juke is a small, tall crossover with a rally-ready face and frogeye lights that still look good to us—even entering its seventh model year on the market. The Juke is all about its curves and hips, with a coupe-like roofline that somewhat compromises rear space.

Under the hood, most Juke models will be fitted with a 188-horsepower 1.6-liter turbo-4. The Juke is offered in front- or all-wheel drive, with a continuously variable automatic transmission standard on most models, or a 6-speed manual transmission available in front-drive Nismo and Nismo RS models.

We've found the Juke's steering to be exceptionally sharp in every model, almost as good as Nissan's sports cars.

Enthusiasts may drool at the possibility of a sports crossover with a row-your-own manual transmission, but we've found the best sorted models to be all-wheel-drive versions, which include a slightly better weight distribution and independent rear suspension.

Nismo models revise up to 100 parts, including a bigger rear spoiler to increase downforce and a limited slip differential for front-drive models. High-powered Nismo RS models feature a bigger boost from the turbochargers, all the way up to 215 hp, along with the Nismo's mechanical and appearance features.

Considering the Juke's sporty mission, fuel economy may not live up to its billing. The EPA rates the Juke at 28 mpg city, 32 highway, 29 combined with an automatic transmission and front-drive, but we've seen real-world numbers lower than that during sporty drives.

Comfort, safety, and features

The Juke's fun exterior writes a check that it's cramped interior is apparently cashing. Compared to other crossovers, the Juke is small and less functional. Its cargo area is smaller than many sedans' trunks, and rear-seat passengers need to be on the small side—leg room and head room are relatively compromised.

The interior layout is a mixed bag with funky colors and fabrics, with hard plastics and some bad textures in places. Overall, the Juke's fun unconventional approach helps us forget some of the eccentricities—but not entirely.

The Juke's age starts to show in its crash-test scores, which are now relatively poor. Federal testers have given the Juke a four-star overall score with a worrying three-star score in frontal crash protection. The IIHS notes the same with their "Poor" score in their small front-overlap crash test.

Nissan made standard a rearview camera, and makes available a surround-view camera system that helps improve safety, although outward visibility isn't as poor as you might expect from such a stylish car.

Pricing for the base models starts at just over $21,000 for front-drive S models. They come with 17-inch wheels, Bluetooth connectivity, keyless ignition, a rearview camera, power windows and locks, air conditioning, and 5.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment.

For 2017, Nissan made standard its cold-weather package in SV and SL trims, which includes heated front seats and heated outside mirrors. Nismo and Nismo RS models add sportier buckets and contrast stitching, although there are relatively few options from the Nissan factory for the Juke.

Top-of-the-line Nismo RS models with all-wheel drive and an automatic run about $31,000, including destination.