2017 Nissan Frontier Review

2017 Nissan Frontier
4.8
Expert Rating
$18,390
MSRP based on King Cab 4x2 S Manual
 
See Your Price
Shopping for a new Nissan Frontier?
See exclusive deals in your area
See Your Price

The Car Connection Expert Rating Breakdown?

4.8
on a scale of 1 to 10
Styling
4.0
Expert Rating
Performance
5.0
Expert Rating
Comfort & Quality
4.0
Expert Rating
Safety
Features
6.0
Expert Rating
Fuel Economy
5.0
Expert Rating
2017
The Car Connection
2017
The Car Connection

The Car Connection Expert Review

Thoroughly outpointed by its rivals, the Frontier is nonetheless worth a look if you value its nimble feel and its surprisingly good value.

Mid-size trucks have made a serious comeback in the last few years, with the Toyota Tacoma, GMC Canyon, and Chevrolet Colorado all making news every year with redesigns, refreshes, and major updates.

But what about the Nissan Frontier? It's still hanging in there, awaiting an upcoming redesign. Its basic bones date back more than a decade, but despite its age, it remains popular with buyers. What's drawing them in? Well, it's a combination between value, size, and perceived durability. Five flavors are on offer: S, SV, SL, Desert Runner and PRO-4X.

We rate the Frontier a 4.8 out of 10, giving it some credit for its slightly less mid-size dimensions and for its robust V-6, but dinging it for a generally dated feel overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

That doesn't mean it's not worth shopping; quite the contrary, it's something of a classic in its own time.  

Two cabs are offered, the King Cab (think extended cab) and the Crew Cab. With four doors and good rear seat space, the Crew Cab is the clear choice for Frontier shoppers who need to transport more than two people regularly. All King Cabs feature a 73.3-inch bed, while the Crew Cab offers a choice between 59.5- and 73.3-inch beds. A chrome-heavy front grille is augmented for 2017 on base S models by a new painted rear bumper.

Inside, the Frontier's look is chunky and boxy, with no shortage of hard plastics. SL and PRO-4X models are available with leather seating surfaces that are surprisingly high quality, however, so it's possible to dress up your Frontier considerably. The driver and front passenger are treated to upright, comfortable seats, but the manual seats standard on most models don't include a height adjustment. Tall drivers may find the high floor level requires a legs-out seating position. The second row consists of jumpseats on King Cabs that aren't suitable for more than short trips, but the Crew Cab has decent room for adults even if the backrests are way too upright. 

Nissan Frontier performance, features, and fuel economy

Under the hood, there's a choice of a 261 horsepower, 281 pound-foot of torque 4.0-liter V-6 engine or a 152-hp, 2.5-liter inline-4. The V-6 is the star of this show, with pep and pulling power that's almost equal to some smaller V-8s. Improvements have boosted gas mileage slightly over the years, helping to keep the V-6 competitive if certainly not class leading. The 4-cylinder is OK for the commuter who occasionally needs a pickup, but it's ill-suited to heavier duty, and isn't that much cheaper or more efficient than the V-6.

Both 4x2 (rear-wheel drive) and 4x4 drivelines are available in the Frontier. In 4x2 guise, 4-cylinder models offer a choice of 5-speed manual transmission or 5-speed automatic; V-6 models can choose between a 6-speed manual or 5-speed automatic. If you want a 4WD Frontier, the V-6 engine is your only option, mated to either a 6-speed manual or 5-speed automatic.

All Frontiers ride a relatively simple suspension setup with independent double wishbones up front and a leaf spring setup holding in a solid rear axle out back. Opt for the Pro-4X or Desert Runner and you'll get Bilstein shock absorbers and a manual locking rear differential. Even with its all-terrain tires, the Pro-4X is the best-riding Frontier. Most Frontiers stretch 205.5 inches from head to toe (the long bed Crew Cabs come in at 219.4), giving them smaller dimensions than most rivals. That may rob them of some interior space, but it endows these pickups with terrific around town maneuverability for a truck. 

The Frontier earned top marks of "Good" in moderate overlap front-impact, side-impact, and roof strength tests from the IIHS. Federal officials haven't rated the truck beyond a calculated rollover score, for which the Frontier earns three stars with rear-wheel drive and four with four-wheel drive. The Frontier lacks any sort of collision avoidance tech, unlike most of its rivals. 

The base Frontier S is basically a work truck; it lacks power windows and mirrors, and has a limited number of options. The SV is designed as the mainstream model, adding those features plus alloy wheels. It also offers a reasonably-priced package that includes unexpected niceties like heated seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a backup camera, automatic climate control, a spray-in bedliner, and an alarm system. SLs build on that with a Rockford Fosgate audio system, navigation, heated seats, and chrome exterior touches.

The Desert Runner is designed to be a dune-bashing truck; it's rear-wheel drive-only, but it includes its own suspension and styling. The Pro-4X, meanwhile, builds on the Desert runner with a few more convenience features plus four-wheel drive. 

No Frontier is especially thrifty, but 15 mpg city, 21 highway, 17 combined for the four-wheel drive automatic model isn't terrible. All models can tow upwards of 6,000 pounds, with rear-wheel drive long wheelbase Crew Cabs topping out at 6,500 pounds. 

The Car Connection Consumer Review

Rate and Review your car for The Car Connection! Tell us your own ratings for a vehicle you own. Rate your car on Performance, Safety, Features and more.
Write a Review
September 5, 2016
2016 Nissan Frontier 4WD Crew Cab SWB Manual PRO-4X

Great truck... Hope gas mileage improves

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
I bought a SV model. I'm very pleased with this truck. Although it is my first purchase of a new truck, my last being a '79 Datsun. This truck has room for everything, storage bins under the rear seats, decent... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
January 2, 2016
2016 Nissan Frontier 4WD King Cab Automatic SV

Everything I expected, except for fuel economy.

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Currently less than 600 miles. I Like most everything about the Frontier. Had 13" of snow recently, the 4 wheel drive really was appreciated. Got 14.8 MPG since last fill up (half city, half interstate). Drove... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
November 11, 2015
For 2016 Nissan Frontier

Second Frontier

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
I recently sold my 2006 Frontier LE and bought a 2016 Pro 4X. I did not consider the GM twins, as I did not like their looks and Frontier gave more features for same or less money. I did test drive a Tacoma... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
See all user reviews »
Looking for other models of the Nissan Frontier?
Read reviews & get prices
Compare the 2017 Nissan Frontier against the competition
Compare All Cars
Related Used Listings
Browse used listings in your area
See More Used
s

2017 Nissan Frontier Pricing Insights

  • Most 2016 Frontier models are selling below MSRP + $500 bonus through Oct 17th
  • Lease: $290/mo. for 36 months w/ $2,999 due at signing
  • Finance: No special offers this month, which is rare
  • Availability: Easy to find in stock
See Your Price
 