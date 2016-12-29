The 2017 Nissan 370Z is the descendant of what could be the most beloved car in Nissan history. Back when it was Datsun, the Z car gave the Japanese company its name in the U.S. Since then, it's evolved into a grippy, quick two-seater with an instantly recognizable outline.

It's well-known, but today's Z has just a few rivals in cars like the Audi TT, Ford Mustang, even the Porsche 718. Everyone recognizes a great sports car, even if they don't want to buy one.

The Z gets a 6.6 on our ratings scale, which is very good for such a focused car. It picks up in style and performance, but (predictably) falters in safety and overall comfort. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Styling and performance

The latest Z car is one of the best. Its V-6 engine is set further back under the hood, which helps with weight and maneuverability, and its rear-wheel-drive configuration is a kick in the pants. The standard coupe and convertible has 332 horsepower and 270 pound-feet of torque, while performance Nismo models get a bump up to 350 hp. All cars can be equipped with a 6-speed manual or 7-speed automatic with paddle shifters—both with SynchroRev matching downshifts.

From the outside, the car's classic shape is instantly recognizable, even if it has aged a bit. The roadster is a little more muscular with the top down; the Nismo edition has been tamed in the last few years.

The V-6 engine, which has been available in the coupe since the start, isn't as refined as some of the competitors and doesn't sound very sweet at full song. Thankfully, Nissan made standard (in all cars except the base coupe) active noise cancellation that quiets down some of the more unnerving vibrations.

Quality, safety, and features

The 2017 Nissan 370Z comes standard with safety features such as airbags, anti-lock brakes, and traction control—but not much else. The low-volume sports car hasn't been tested by either major U.S. safety rating agency, and likely won't be any time soon.

Like last year, the 370Z comes in many trims: base, Sport, Sport Tech, and Touring for the coupe; Touring and Touring Sport for the convertible; base and Tech for the Nismo. None of the trims can be customized from the factory beyond their base equipment. For 2017, the coupe and convertible can be ordered in a bright yellow, dubbed Chicane Yellow.

Over the course of this generation, Nissan's current 370Z has built on its long heritage, resulting in a thoroughly modern sports car with excellent driving dynamics and (mostly) excellent ride quality. The base car is available in either coupe or convertible form. The Nismo model is coupe-only and turns up the dial even more, for track-focused buyers and those who like the racecar look.

With the 7-speed automatic, the Z coupe scores EPA-estimated fuel economy of 19 mpg city, 26 highway, 21 combined. Roadster models take a slight hit due to their less-aerodynamic shape, rating 18/25/21 mpg with the auto.

Manual-transmission coupes rate 18/26/21 mpg, while three-pedal roadsters return 17/24/20 mpg.