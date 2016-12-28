2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Review

2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
6.5
Expert Rating
$23,495
$23,495 MSRP based on ES FWD
 
The Car Connection Expert Rating Breakdown

6.5
6.5 on a scale of 1 to 10
Styling
5.0
Expert Rating
Performance
5.0
Expert Rating
Comfort & Quality
7.0
Expert Rating
Safety
8.0
Expert Rating
Features
7.0
Expert Rating
Fuel Economy
7.0
Expert Rating
2017
The Car Connection Expert Review

The 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander provides functional family appeal for a reasonable price, but the powertrains are weak, the third-row seat space is tiny, and the infotainment features are behind the times.

The Outlander is one of the smallest crossovers on the market with a third-row seat. That fits into its mission of offering the traits value-minded families want: efficiency, comfort, and space for up to seven, even if that third-row seat is small. Buyers can opt for 4-cylinder ES, SE, and SEL models, as well as the V-6 GT, each with front- or all-wheel drive.

This generation of the Outlander made its debut for the 2014 model year, then Mitsubishi gave it a major overhaul for 2016, changing the styling, improving the interior materials, adding more sound deadener, and updating the transmission. Changes for 2017 start with the addition of a new, more basic all-wheel-drive system on the base model. Interior updates include a 12-volt power outlet in the cargo area, front courtesy floor lamps, knit fabric sun visors, and a new center console design with a gloss black finish. The radio adds Apple Car Play and Android Auto. New safety features are added, including blind spot monitors, lane change assist, rear cross traffic alerts, and the addition of pedestrian detection to the forward collision warning system. Buyers can also now get a heated steering wheel, a multi-view camera system, and automatic high beams.

The Outlander earns a respectable 6.5 overall on our scale. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Styling and performance

Mitsubishi says the Outlander's so-called "Dynamic Shield" styling is derived from the look of the bumper-side protection that’s been put on generations of the Montero SUV. That design is highlighted by chrome trim with a shape that some say looks like fangs. Other bits of chrome trim are found on the sides and at the back, where the trim's shape echoes the front grille. All said, the look is a bit awkward, and not as sporty as the design of the 2014 and 2015 models. Inside, the Outlander feels spare and understated, though it's rather warm, modest, and accommodating.

Driving enjoyment isn't much of a priority in the Outlander. It's quite soft and detached from the road—but quiet, comfortable, and well-mannered in the vast majority of real world road environments.

Two all-wheel-drive systems are offered this year. The base ES model is now available with a simpler system that has a locking center differential. Standard on the GT and optional on the other models is a system with an electronically controlled center coupling, an open rear differential, and an active front differential, but no low range.

Engine choices are not impressive. The base engine is a 166-horsepower, 2.4-liter inline-4. It is paired with a continuously variable automatic transmission. While the CVT follows a logic that holds some ratios while accelerating, it’s indecisive on long grades and barely adequate for this seven-passenger vehicle.

The GT model features a 224-hp, 3.0-liter V-6, but it isn't much faster. It accelerates from o to 60 mph in about 8.0 seconds, which is a disappointment in today’s market. It does upgrade towing capacity to 3,500 pounds (vs. 1,500) and it sounds good, but it also asks for premium fuel.

The EPA rates the Mitsubishi Outlander at 25 mpg city, 30 highway, 27 combined for the 4-cylinder with front-wheel drive, while all-wheel drive models with that engine get 24/29/26 mpg. The GT, with its V-6 and all-wheel drive, doesn’t do quite as well, with an EPA-rated 20/27/23 mpg.

Safety and features

The Outlander gets top results in every category of the IIHS tests, to achieve the insurance industry agency's Top Safety Pick+ status. Government tests aren't quite as good, with four stars overall for front-drive models and five five stars with AWD. Those ratings are backed by a healthy set of active safety features that include forward-collision with emergency braking (and now pedestrian detection), lane-departure warnings, and adaptive cruise control. For 2017, Mitsubishi offers blind spot monitors, lane change assist, and rear cross traffic alerts. Also new is a multi-view camera system.

Mitsubishi has positioned the Outlander with value in mind. We tend to think that the best value in the lineup is found in the middle SE or SEL models, the latter available with many of those  active safety features. Even the base ES model includes things like dual-zone automatic climate control, remote keyless entry, cruise control, steering-wheel audio controls, full power accessories, Bluetooth, alloy wheels, and a six-speaker, 140-watt audio system. Leather upholstery is included in the SEL, and well-optioned SELs and GTs get a sunroof, a remote power liftgate, and Rockford Fosgate Audio with satellite radio. 

The Car Connection Consumer Review

November 28, 2015
2016 Mitsubishi Outlander 2WD 4-Door SEL

MOST FEATURES FOR LEAST VALUE

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
I was car shopping for a while, looking at every crossover car. Specifically I was interested in the rogue, Honda CR-V, Toyota RAV4, and Buick Enclave. I bought this outlander SE model because it was the best... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
September 2, 2015
2015 Mitsubishi Outlander 4WD 4-Door GT

2015 Outlander GT-Best Value Out There

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Our 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander GT is our third Mitsubishi-since 1987! If this Mitsubishi is as reliable as our first two, and I have no reason to think otherwise, I will be more than pleased. Most professional... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
April 15, 2015
For 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander

EXCELLENT DRIVING PLEASURE.

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
The Mitsubishi Outlander 2015 offers the combination of style, performance and safety at an affordable price. It has an efficient motor MIVEC 2.4L, 4 cylinder for for a better fuel consumption. The Outlander... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
s

