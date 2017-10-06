The 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport compact SUV is now in its eighth year on the market, and it shows. While the price starts at roughly $21,000, it’s not only smaller than more recent compact crossovers but also slower, less attractive, and fitted with far fewer safety features. It is offered in three trim levels: base ES, mid-level SE, and top-end SEL.

Overall, the 2018 Outlander Sport is rated at 4.5 out of 10 points (Read more about how we rate cars.) . That’s lower than not only newer compact SUVs but also subcompact models from Chevrolet, Honda, and Jeep that start at prices closer to the littlest Mitsubishi. These days, even its fuel economy falls short of the best competitors.

The Outlander Sport’s main selling point is value for money; a fully loaded version with features like leather seats, navigation, and a moonroof may not even hit $30,000, which will only get you a lower-line model of many other small crossovers. The tradeoff for that value, however, is an aging and noisy vehicle with an economy-car interior and only average fuel efficiency.

