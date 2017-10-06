2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Review

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
4.2
Expert Rating
$20,295
MSRP based on ES 2.0 Manual
 
See Your Price
Shopping for a new Mitsubishi Outlander Sport?
See exclusive deals in your area
See Your Price

The Car Connection Expert Rating Breakdown?

4.2
on a scale of 1 to 10
Styling
3.0
Expert Rating
Performance
3.0
Expert Rating
Comfort & Quality
3.0
Expert Rating
Safety
3.0
Expert Rating
Features
7.0
Expert Rating
Fuel Economy
6.0
Expert Rating
Consumer Reviews
0 Reviews
Write a Review
2018
The Car Connection
See the nominees and vote »
2017
The Car Connection

The Car Connection Expert Review

John Voelcker John Voelcker Senior Editor
October 6, 2017

The 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is old, crude, slow, and far from fuel-efficient, though it is cheap; buyers can likely do better.

The 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport compact SUV is now in its eighth year on the market, and it shows. While the price starts at roughly $21,000, it’s not only smaller than more recent compact crossovers but also slower, less attractive, and fitted with far fewer safety features. It is offered in three trim levels: base ES, mid-level SE, and top-end SEL.

Overall, the 2018 Outlander Sport is rated at 4.5 out of 10 points (Read more about how we rate cars.) . That’s lower than not only newer compact SUVs but also subcompact models from Chevrolet, Honda, and Jeep that start at prices closer to the littlest Mitsubishi. These days, even its fuel economy falls short of the best competitors.

The Outlander Sport’s main selling point is value for money; a fully loaded version with features like leather seats, navigation, and a moonroof may not even hit $30,000, which will only get you a lower-line model of many other small crossovers. The tradeoff for that value, however, is an aging and noisy vehicle with an economy-car interior and only average fuel efficiency.

Review continues below
Continue Reading

The Car Connection Consumer Review

Rate and Review your car for The Car Connection! Tell us your own ratings for a vehicle you own. Rate your car on Performance, Safety, Features and more.
Write a Review
Compare the 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport against the competition
Compare All Cars
Looking for a different year of the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport?
Read reviews & get prices
Related Used Listings
Browse used listings in your area
See More Used

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Pricing Insights

  • 2019 Outlander Sport arriving; 2017s still widely available
  • $1,500 factory rebate on 2017s; $500 on 2018s
  • Lease a 2017 from $199 for 36 months
  • Get 0% APR for up to 72 months
See Your Price
 