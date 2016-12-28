2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Review

2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
4.5
Expert Rating
$19,795
MSRP based on ES 2.0 Manual
 
The Car Connection Expert Review

The 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is an attractive option for budget buyers looking for a capable crossover, but doesn't come without compromises.

The 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is a compact SUV and the automaker's best-selling vehicle in the U.S. It starts at a very thrifty $20,690—and all three of those things are related.

It's offered in base ES trim with a 2.0-liter inline-4, or ascending SE, SEL, and GT trims with a 2.4-liter inline-4. Front- or all-wheel drive are available in every trim level (except GT, which is all-wheel-drive only).

The Outlander Sport manages a 4.5 out of 10 on our overall scale. Its features and fuel economy help where styling and performance leave it short. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Styling and performance

For most buyers, the best-looking feature of the Outlander Sport will be its price tag. The exterior helps keep the Outlander Sport relevant, including a reworked front grille and relatively interesting profile. From some angles, the Outlander Sport looks nimble; other angles look a little bulbous. Mitsubishi's interior lets the side down, though. Plain and straightforward, the Outlander Sport's interior is flat, black, and uninteresting.

Under the hood isn't much better either. Base SUVs will be powered by a 2.0-liter inline-4 that makes 148 horsepower and is paired with either a 5-speed manual or automatic continuously variable transmission (CVT). These cars are slow for the class and don't realize any fuel-economy gains that would trade-off with the lack of power. Front-drive is standard, all-wheel drive (AWD) is available.

Upper trims get a 2.4-liter inline-4 that makes 168 hp and are a little quicker off the line, but it's worth noting that Ford's Escape starts at 168 hp—Mitsubishi ends there. Unlike the smaller mill, the 5-speed manual isn't available here; it's all CVTs here. It's the best engine for AWD and the only combination that helps keep the Outlander Sport competitive in the calss. 

Comfort, safety, and features

Like other crossovers, the Outlander Sport is versatile and capable, with a low loading floor and more than 20 cubic feet of room behind the rear seat. Fold down the 60/40-split rear seats and the Outlander Sport swallows near than 50 cubes, which is impressive considering its a half-step smaller than some of its contemporaries.

From the beginning, it's clear why the Outlander Sport is priced thousands less than its competitors. The interior materials aren't up to snuff, and the budget sedan roots start to show through the glossier parts. 

The Outlander Sport still manages to keep pace with modern safety tests, although it doesn't offer many of the advanced features that new models can. Federal and IIHS tests are largely mixed, but without a standard rearview camera, or advanced safety features, it falls far down the list compared to others.

Base Outlander Sports come equipped with 18-inch wheels, Bluetooth connectivity, and automatic climate controls. Upper trims can be equipped with a 6.1-inch touchscreen, leather upholstery, heated power adjustable seats, and a wide range of convenience features, but the Outlander Sport doesn't ever feel luxurious.

The biggest change for 2017 from last year is a new standard cloth upholstery for base models.

Then again, the Outlander Sport can stay under $30,000—even in top trims.

The Car Connection Consumer Review

September 6, 2016
2016 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2WD 4-Door CVT 2.4 ES

Amazing vehicle!

Almost missed out on this deal due to the EXPERT reviews. Awesome styling leading in its class !Great interior room. Nimble ,peppy,strong gas sipper .
August 29, 2016
2016 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2WD 4-Door Manual 2.0 ES

Great Car, Could Not Be Happier

I have had my 2016 Outlander sport ES going on two months now and I love it. It is not the fancy model but I do not need the fancier on. I am 70 yrs old and I am the only person who rides it in... I just took... + More »
July 22, 2016
2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2WD 4-Door CVT SE

Truly Great Vehicle

I have had this vehicle for approximately 2 months now and I can honestly say I am 100% satisfied I absolutely love this vehicle and I am 6 foot 3 inches tall and no it's not a race car but it has plenty of... + More »
2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Pricing Insights

  • Healthy selection of 2016 Outlander Sport models; 2017s arriving
  • $2,500 factory rebate on 2016s; $1,500 on 2017s
  • Lease from $189 for 36 months with $2,888 due at signing
  • Get 0% APR for up to 72 months
