The 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage remains one of the lowest-priced new cars on the U.S. market. One version of the Mirage hatchback is the most fuel-efficient non-hybrid gasoline-powered vehicle available in America. But the low price and small, anemic engine exact significant penalties in other areas, meaning that the Mirage comes up short against competitors that are only slightly pricier.

We give the Mirage an overall rating of 4.2 out of 10, one of the lower-ranked cars we've reviewed this year. It would be lower still if it didn't earn 9 out of 10 points for its exceptionally high fuel-economy ratings. (Read more about how we rate cars this year.) The 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage is offered in ES, SE, and GT trims.

Made in Thailand, the Mirage hatchback was initially expected to be a low-volume price leader for Mitsubishi when it launched as a 2014 model. But the struggling Japanese importer sold three times as many Mirages as expected in its first full year on the market. After skipping the 2016 model year, the Mirage is back with buffed-up styling, some new and updated features, and a second body style, a four-door sedan with a trunk known as the Mirage G4.

The little car's success is somewhat surprising, since the Mirage isn't that rewarding to drive, it's slow and noisy with a very uncontrolled ride at higher speeds, and its safety scores aren't very impressive. We'd deem it a classic case of getting what you pay for. The Mirage is a throwback to economy cars of the sort that hasn't been popular in the U.S. for several decades.

Add $2,000 or more and you can get a considerably better small hatchback, whether it's the much more refined Chevrolet Spark, the larger Kia Rio, or even the new Smart Fortwo if you don't need a back seat. Given the new Mirage G4 sedan, if you open up the competition to sedans as well, the Nissan Sentra comes into play as a strong value as well.

Inoffensive lines, inadequate power

The general look of the Mirage is inoffensive, though not particularly charming. Styling changes for 2017 include new front and rear bumpers and lower-body treatments, a new grille, different headlights and foglamps, new 14- and 15-inch alloy wheels, and a new rear spoiler (bringing the coefficient of drag down to 0.27). The proportions of the high-tailed sedan are awkward, and the hatchback is a more cohesive shape, if far from striking.

The 2017 Mirage is powered by a 78-horsepower 1.2-liter 3-cylinder engine. Along with very light weight, it's one of the keys to the car's exceptionally high fuel efficiency—but it also brings very modest performance. Acceleration is perky enough under 40 mph—fine if you work it hard—but highway merging is especially sluggish, with the delay exaggerated by the continuously variable transmission (CVT), The standard 5-speed manual gearbox costs less but actually has lower fuel-economy ratings—and its oddly spaced ratios mean it isn't any more fun.

Mitsubishi claims that it's made significant improvements to the handling for 2017, with better spring rates and optimized damping—stiffening the suspension in front especially—while upgrading the brake system with bigger front discs and rear drums. In short, it needs to do a lot more work to make the Mirage acceptable at highway speeds.

The Mirage remains very softly sprung, with poor body control and a dead spot at the center with the electric power steering. The small 14- or 15-inch wheels and tires may be at least partially to blame, but the Mirage requires constant driver attention at speed and even then it wanders, wobbles, wallows, and floats. It's acceptable around town, but it's the least pleasant car we've driven at highway speeds this year. From the cabin, engine noise under acceleration is more present than in many other inexpensive small cars during acceleration and at higher speeds, and broken pavement and surfaces incite a mix of jarring and pitching motions.

Better materials, subpar safety

Mitsubishi has upgraded seat materials for 2017 as well, and swapped in a new steering wheel and some upgraded trims and switchgear. The dash is straightforward and makes do with hard-plastic surfaces, while the bezels have received a fresh look and top SE and GT models now get higher-contrast combination meters. The new details definitely make the Mirage less chintzy, but it's still reminiscent of 1990s economy-car fundamentals.

The Mirage is one of the smallest five-door hatchbacks sold in the U.S.; it straddles minicar and subcompact classifications, by American standards. It has significantly more interior room than you'd expect, and it's larger inside than the Smart Fortwo or Fiat 500—enough to create back-seat space that will actually work for two adults if they bargain with front-seat passengers for legroom. Mitsubishi calls this a five-passenger car, yet the rear seat will only fit three if they're exceptionally skinny teens or children. Cargo space is good for its size in the hatchback, but the sedan's trunk is only average.

Safety has been a bit of a shortcoming of the Mirage, with its rating in the IIHS small-overlap frontal test particularly worrisome. It's risen one notch from "Poor" to "Marginal," but that's still toward the bottom of the scale. The Mirage gets four stars overall from the NHTSA. It comes with seven airbags—driver and passenger front and side bags, side-curtain bags over the front and rear windows, plus a knee airbag for the driver. No electronic active-safety systems are offered, and a rearview camera is only standard on the two higher trims, not the base ES model.

Base Mirage ES models include air conditioning, keyless entry, full power accessories, steel wheels, and a 4-speaker, 140-watt sound system. Bluetooth compatibility is optional on the base model, though. Mid-level SE models add a new infotainment display that includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, plus alloy wheels, automatic climate control, a rearview camera system, cruise control, steering-wheel audio controls, and keyless ignition. And at the top of the lineup, GT models add heated front seats, 15-inch alloy wheels, bi-xenon HID headlamps, and various sportier trim upgrades. Noteworthy options on the 2017 Mirage will include front and rear park assist, 300-watt Rockford Fosgate audio, and LED running lamps.