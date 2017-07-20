The 2018 Mini Countryman is the automaker’s compact crossover and first plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. Charged (literally and figuratively) with moving the British icon into more driveways with a more practical, taller-riding crossover, the Countryman has a large task.

Good thing it’s the biggest Mini to date.

We give the Mini Countryman a 6.6 on our overall scale thanks to plentiful features and good style. The plug-in hybrid would do better thanks to its fuel-efficiency, but we think gasoline models will be more common. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Following a redesign last year, the 2018 Mini Countryman carries forward this year with the new plug-in hybrid version and some package reshuffling. A rearview camera is standard on all models, and when your Countryman was made makes a difference: John Cooper Works editions and plug-in hybrid models produced before June 2017 won’t support Apple CarPlay, but all other models equipped with an optional tech package can.

Some shoppers might be surprised to hear that all Countryman models share skeletons with BMW’s similarly priced crossover, too. The BMW X1 is loosely related to the Countryman—as will other upcoming BMW models—but ironically, Mini makes the “ultimate driving machine” of the two. That’s because the Mini Countryman comes standard with a 6-speed manual transmission—BMW doesn’t offer one on the X1—and the high-po John Cooper Works edition is a scream. Base Countryman models are powered by a turbocharged inline-3, while Cooper S Countryman and John Cooper Works models feature a turbo-4.

The Countryman can be uniquely appointed with the full menu of Mini’s customization features that means no two have to look alike.