A new Mini Countryman crossover SUV bows for the 2017 model year. With it, the British imprint of BMW hopes to correct some of the flaws in the first-generation vehicle--while it ups the fuel-efficiency ante with a plug-in hybrid model, Mini's first hybrid ever.

The Countryman got its first public outing in North America at the 2016 Los Angeles auto show.

Mini introduced the first Countryman in the 2011 model year, its first foray into the crossover world—and a major change from the brand's "small is best" mantra.

This time around, BMW has twinned the 2017 Countryman with the latest BMW X1. BMW spins both off from its new UKL architecture--a front-wheel-drive platform that also underpins the latest Mini Cooper, Mini Clubman, and Mini Convertible.

The new Countryman grows larger and more sophisticated in its second generation. Styling is much improved, with less of the awkward roofline that marked the first-generation Countryman. Inside, Mini's gotten a bit better at organizing its controls; the Cooper's learned a little something from its BMW kin.

Gas-powered Countryman SUVs will feel familiar. The Cooper Countryman gets power from a turbocharged 1.5-liter inline-3 that develops 134 hp and 162 lb-ft of torque. It teams with either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission. The Cooper S pairs a turbocharged, 189-hp 2.0-liter inline-4 with an 8-speed automatic or a 6-speed manual. The front-wheel-drive Countryman can be fitted with all-wheel drive.

Although it may seem at odds with the Countryman's crossover positioning, a sport-oriented John Cooper Works variant joins the lineup with all-wheel drive as standard. What makes it especially interesting is that it combines the BMW X1's 228-hp, 258 lb-ft version of the 2.0-liter with either a 6-speed manual or an 8-speed automatic; the BMW is only offered here with an automatic. The JCW version also has its own suspension setup and sports seats inside, plus a zippy-looking body kit.

The coming plug-in hybrid Cooper Countryman S E ALL4 sports the base powertrain and standard all-wheel drive, which it delivers in a through-the-road setup. The gas engine powers the front wheels; the electric motor and 7.6-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery send their power to the rear wheels as traction needs arise, or as the car's algorithms decide using the rear wheels will improve efficiency.

The battery sits under the back seat and can power the Countryman for up to 24 miles on electric alone. In battery mode, the Countryman tops out at 77 mph, and recharging can take about three hours on a 240-volt outlet.

All told the plug-in hybrid system puts out 221 hp and 284 lb-ft net through a 6-speed automatic. Mini figures a 0-60 mph run will take 6.8 seconds, while top speed will reach 137 mph. It will be the quickest Mini, at least until a John Cooper Works model comes along.

The plug-in model will start in electric-only operation. Tap its yellow start button, and the Countryman S E swaps its tach for a battery power display.

The new Countryman should do a better job at conveying people, particularly rear passengers, better than its predecessor. Head, leg, and shoulder room have all improved, Mini says, and the new Countryman has about 30 percent more cargo room. That translates to 17.6 cubic feet with the rear seats up and 47.6 cu ft when folded.

Standard features for the 2017 Mini Countryman include numerous power features, a panoramic sunroof, keyless entry, infotainment with 6.5-inch display, 17-in (18-in for Cooper S) wheels, and automatic headlights and windshield wipers.

There's no word on pricing yet. The new Countryman will be a 2017 model, and goes on sale in March 2017 with the JCW following a month later. At launch, Cooper Countryman and Countryman S models will be offered, but a plug-in hybrid Cooper S E ALL4 will be added to the lineup by summer.