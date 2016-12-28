2017 MINI Cooper Review

2017 Mini Cooper
6.7
Expert Rating
Shopping for a new MINI Cooper?
The Car Connection Expert Rating Breakdown?

The Car Connection Expert Review

The 2017 Mini Cooper is still one of the most fun cars to drive on the road today.

The 2017 Mini Cooper is a hatchback with a lot going on. Among all its body styles and kinds, there's the two- or four-door Mini Cooper; a soft-top Mini Convertible; a long-roofed, and a four-door Mini Clubman with side-swinging doors at the rear.

It earned a 6.7 out of 10 in our overall score thanks to its unique styling and great handling, with room to improve on safety and features. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Styling and performance

This essential Mini Cooper is one of the most recognizable shapes on the road today and universally fun to drive. Its interior has (thankfully) evolved from its quirky beginnings to its relatively useful and meaningful design today. Although its exterior was overhauled two years ago, you'd be hard-pressed to spot many differences.

The Cooper comes in several different flavors, all of which can be customized to your budget: Cooper, Cooper S, Cooper Convertible, and Clubman. The Cooper and Cooper S are also offered with four doors, which are standard on the Clubman. The Clubman is the only Cooper available with all-wheel-drive.

Three turbocharged powertrains are available in the Cooper. The base turbocharged 1.5-liter 3-cylinder makes 124 horsepower and is very fun to drive. The turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 in Cooper S models makes 189 hp—but may outkick its own coverage. At the top is the 2.0-liter turbo-4 in the John Cooper Works edition, which makes 228 hp, and we have a wonderful, warm straight jacket waiting right over here for those drivers. Those engines can be paired to a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission.

Quality, safety, and features

By the numbers, the Cooper is 4.5 inches longer, 1.7 inches wider, and 0.3 inches taller than the Cooper it replaced in 2014. The four-door Cooper Hardtop adds 10 more inches, and the Clubman wagon adds nearly 8 inches on to that figure. Yes, we get it: the Mini is now a maxi.

The Cooper can be pressed into cargo detail (especially the Clubman), but it's actually smaller and less practical than many hatchbacks that cost far less.

The latest Mini Cooper received top marks by the IIHS, including the agency's prestigious Top Safety Pick nod. Federal testers don't necessarily agree with those scores; they gave the car a four-star overall score.

Features and customization abound. Mini takes the Burger King approach to car building here and lets owners have just about whatever they like—for a price. The Mini is handsomely equipped as standard with a 6.5-inch center screen, Bluetooth connectivity, 15-inch wheels (16-inch on Cooper S), and faux-leather.

We recommend an $1,750 sport package for its adjustable dampers and ride qualities, but there are several more packages that can add up quickly. Curiously, a package named "Fully Loaded" doesn't contain everything—a rearview camera is still $1,350 more—and there are thousands more in exterior trim and decals.

Base Coopers start at $21,000 and a top-of-the-line JCW convertible starts north of $35,600. Fully loaded Cooper S models can run up to $40,000.

The Car Connection Consumer Review

May 12, 2015
2015 MINI Cooper 2-Door HB

This car is very engaging and fun!

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
For little more the $20k my MINI comes equipped with so much fun stuff that it makes anything close in features too expensive and anything close in price seem lacking! It's 3 cylinder turbo charged engine can... + More »
April 28, 2015
2015 MINI Cooper 2-Door HB

FUN is the word for the mini.

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Not very roomy for more than two, small cargo area, not the most comfortable ride and kind of expensive, but its the most fun you can have on four wheels. Plenty of power with the turbo charged engine in sport... + More »
May 28, 2015
2013 MINI Cooper 2-Door Coupe John Cooper Works

JCW: Great & Fun Mini to Drive

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
The JCW is a great car, is a Reachable option of a sports car is agile and fun on winding roads. Will make you always wear a smile on your face
