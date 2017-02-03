Where the parking lot ends and the drive-thru begins, the 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class is there to pick up dry cleaning, kids from school, and do it all over again tomorrow.

The luxury family SUV from Mercedes-Benz combines a handsome look, quiet ride, with shocking performance (in some versions) to earn a very good 7.7 out of 10 overall on our scale. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

It's offered in base form as a GLE350, but can be optioned up to a plug-in hybrid GLE550e, or Mercedes-AMG-branded GLE43, GLE63, or GLE63 S versions. The GLE43 and GLE63 S are also available in a "coupe" body style that sacrifices some interior head room and cargo capacity for a daring roof line. Who said beauty isn't pain? This year, Mercedes dropped the turbodiesel version, although there are still a bevy of powertain options for the SUV.

Styling and performance

The GLE-Class may be a new name for some, but it's a relatively old model for Mercedes-Benz. Last year, Mercedes revamped the M-Class name with some new bodywork and an updated interior and slapped on a GLE name to better fit with their naming scheme. The new face for the GLE-Class even aligns closer to the rest of the Mercedes-Benz lineup.

Inside, a new revised instrument panel aligns more closely with luxury sedans such as the S-Class and C-Class, with a single floating 8.0-inch infotainment display.

Underhood, the GLE350 comes standard with a 302-horsepower, 3.5-liter V-6 that is mated to a 7-speed automatic and either rear- or all-wheel drive. (The rest of the models have standard all-wheel drive.)

The plug-in GLE550e comes with a 329-hp, direct-injected 3.5-liter V-6 with a hybrid module of 114 hp net output, for a total output of 436 hp and up to 19 miles of electric driving. The plug-in GLE also has four driving modes ranging between all-electric and hybrid, as well as battery-saving and charging modes. Recharging its 8.8-kwh battery on a 220-volt charger takes about two hours.

From there, a new Mercedes-AMG GLE43 (nee GLE450 AMG) is a twin-turbo V-6 and is rated at 362 hp and 384 lb-ft, with a 9-speed automatic.

If self-restraint isn't in your vocabulary, GLE63 and GLE63 S models stuff a twin-turbo 5.5-liter V-8 that is rated at 550 hp and 577 hp, respectively. Both are fitted with a 7-speed automatic and can sprint up to 60 mph in about 4 seconds.

Coupe models are only available as GLE43 or GLE63 S editions, with similar performance and AMG tuned adjustable dampers that can stiffen the ride to take little leaguers to practice in a hurry and own all the apexes along the way.Â

Combined mileage for the base version hovers around 20 mpg, according to the EPA. Higher performance models are predictably thirsty at about 15 mpg combined, while the plug-in hybrid manages 21 mpg combined, or about 19 miles on all-electric drive.

Comfort, safety, and features

The GLE-Class is luxurious and comfortable, first and foremost. The new GLE-Class takes cues from the outgoing M-Class and boasts comfortable seats up front, with plenty of room in the back for adults—although we'd hesitate to stuff three in the back for a long drive.

Standard power adjustable heated front seats are bolstered well enough for all-day drives without being too soft. Optional AMG sport seats increase the bolstering without overshooting the GLE's mission of being a family-friendly hauler.

GLE SUVs have more the 36 cubic feet of cargo room with the seats up—GLE Coupes have 23 cubic feet, but no foldable rear seats—with enough storage space inside for typical day-to-day items.

The Coupe models sports a lower-slung roof thanks to its dramatic roofline, but it comes at a cost of practicality. Coupe models still offer a decent amount of leg room, and are easy to climb aboard, but 6-footers will notice that their heads nearly touch the (already carved out) roofliner.

Regardless of model, the GLE-Class manages to be quiet and composed, with a good ride and predictable road behavior.

The GLE Class has good safety credentials, bolstered by good crash ratings. The GLE is a Top Safety Pick+ by the IIHS, although federal testers haven't yet released their full ratings.

Base equipment for the GLE SUV includes power adjustable heated front seats, Bluetooth connectivity, power sunroof, power liftgate, leatherette upholstery, dual-zone climate control, 19-inch wheels, keyless ignition, a rearview camera (newly standard this year), and 8.0-inch display.

Other features that are available include ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, soft-close doors, a panorama sunroof, heated/cooled cupholders, and satellite radio. An off-road package that was available last year is gone, perhaps a reflection of the car's more urban mission.