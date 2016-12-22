Complementing the automaker's C-Class sedan, the 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class is a well thought-out compact crossover that offers its own swoopy styling and attractive range of engines.

The GLC is available as both a conventional crossover and a "coupe" with a more aggressively-sloping roof line and it can be had in both GLC300 and AMG-tuned GLC43 variants. We've scored it a 7.0 out of 10 overall based on its generally classy and competent feel. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

GLC300 models can feel a little bland, but that's where the new-for-2017 Mercedes-AMG GLC43 comes into play. Aside from that new model with its 362-horsepower twin-turbo V-6, the GLC lineup is now available with a saddle leather interior and there's a new blue exterior shade on offer.

Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class styling and performance

At first look, there’s absolutely no doubt that it’s all in the family with the GLC-Class. Last year, the GLC replaced the boxy GLK, a model largely derided as being out of step with American buyer tastes. The GLC, however, has moved to a more rounded profile with softer details—yet a front-end design that’s far more striking. It now closely resembles the GLE-Class—to the degree that if you don’t see it next to one, you might be left wondering which one you’re seeing.

The GLC Coupe, meanwhile, follows Mercedes convention as well. Its roofline slopes back more aggressively, which digs into tall item cargo space but presents a more distinctive, stylish look. It's not for everyone, but we mostly like the execution here better than in the BMW X4.

Inside, the GLC is almost a dead-ringer for the C-Class—which, well, borrows heavily from the rest of the lineup. If you've been in a recent Mercedes and have liked the look, the swoopy, circular styling inside the GLC will please you. It shares much with the C, especially in the dash, where it follows a rather horizontal look that’s bisected by a wide center console and center stack and a cluster of round vents, with a standalone infotainment screen standing atop it. The inlaid metallic bezels and soft-touch materials add up to a bejeweled look that used to be reserved for the brand’s most expensive models. It's not as orderly and Germanic as, say, the Audi Q5, but the GLC's interior works well and is much roomier than the old GLK was. There's more rear leg space thanks to a longer wheelbase and a couple of inches more height.

The GLC300, available in rear- and 4Matic all-wheel drive models, are both powered by a frisky 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 making 241 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque (at a very accessible, diesel-like 1,300 rpm). It’s paired up with a 9-speed automatic transmission, and we found the powertrain combination in an to be responsive and very smooth in all but some low-speed driving. The powertrain also has Eco, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, and Individual modes, each with control over the drive system, steering, and suspension (if equipped). The Eco mode maximizes long-distance coasting by freeing the wheels; a smoother body with a long list of aero measures also help boost fuel economy significantly over the outgoing gasoline models.

The GLC43, meanwhile, ups the game with 362 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque from a twin-turbo 3.0-lier V-6. Its suspension, engine, and steering were massaged by Mercedes' internal performance division, AMG, and it feels every bit the part of a performance crossover thanks to a ride that is firm but sufficiently forgiving for day-to-day use.

A diesel-powered GLC300d is on its way, but it has been delayed, while a GLC43 Coupe is set to arrive for 2018. We'll update this space when we know more about them.

All variants ride on a four-link front suspension with upper wishbones, and a five-link rear axle. The 4Matic all-wheel drive system sends torque to the front and rear wheels in a 45/55-split, via a planetary differential—with the stability-control system helping it get traction to the wheels that need it.

A steel-spring suspension with variable damping is standard, while Air Body Control with Dynamic Select settings help allow better comfort as well as stiff body control in quick maneuvers. The automaker says that spring and damping forces can adapt within 60 milliseconds. Additionally, a Sport+ setting allows the chassis to be lowered by nearly an inch. Mercedes-Benz has put tremendous work into cabin noise, examining the GLC’s “psycho-acoustic properties” to help lower various noise components and enable easier conversation. While that seems to have worked wonders with road noise and general din in the cabin, we still noticed a fair amount of wind noise in an early drive.

The GLC is built on a new body that’s related to the C-Class sedan and pairs high-strength steels with aluminum and plastics, to save about 110 pounds versus the previous GLK. Total vehicle weight has dropped by 176 pounds versus a comparable GLK, Mercedes says, which should put entry curb weights at a bit below the 4,000-pound mark.

Mercedes-Benz GLC safety and features

Safety should be fully up to the high bar set by all the other latest Mercedes-Benz products. Mercedes-Benz’s Attention Assist (drowsy-driving alert) system is standard on the GLC, as is the Collision Prevention Assist Plus frontal warning system. With a Driving Assistance Package, the GLC adds adaptive cruise control with steering assist, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitors with rear traffic alerts, lane-keep assist and Pre-Safe Plus. There are new window airbags for the outer seating positions, plus thorax/pelvis bags for those in front, and a knee bag for the driver. The automaker also says that a stiffer passenger compartment is at the core of the new body construction—so while we can’t attest to its safety yet, we can say that this, the outgoing GLK’s great IIHS ratings, and Mercedes-Benz’s reputation for safety all point to the GLC also being a very good pick for the safety-minded.

A 7.0-inch infotainment screen is standard on the GLC, and it includes Bluetooth, USB connectivity, and an optimized sound system dubbed FrontBass. Navigation can be added, as well as a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, concert-hall Burmester sound, and even the fragrance system that debuted on the S-Class. With its move upmarket, the GLC gets a wide range of appearance options, with wheels ranging up to 20 inches, an AMG Line model, "designo" boutique-look packages, and a Night Package that brings down the chrome factor with plenty of gloss black. A head-up display is newly available in the GLC, and helps as a companion to some of the active-safety gear, and Active Parking Assist is available on the GLC, helping to steer the vehicle into and out of parallel and perpendicular spots.

The base GLC300 manages 22 mpg city, 28 highway, 24 combined, according to the EPA. With all-wheel drive those ratings drop to 21/28/24 mpg.