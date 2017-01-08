Mercedes introduced its small crossover as a 2015 model and now it gets a refresh for the 2018 model year. The changes for all models--front-drive GLA250, all-wheel drive GLA250 4Matic, and the performance-oriented Mercedes-AMG GLA45 4Matic--are mostly cosmetic, but there are some new convenience and safety features this year, as well as a new option package.

Mercedes' smallest crossover, the GLA challenges our idea of what a crossover is. Some might say it's really just a hatchback with a slightly raised ride height. It's hard to disagree, especially in regard to the front-drive model.

Styling and performance

The 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class shares its running gear with the small CLA sedan (as well as the Infiniti QX30), but has a taller road presence and shorter frame. Some of its features are exaggerated to give it a bolder presence on the road, such as its big 18-inch wheels and big three-pointed star stuffed in the grille.

For 2018, the GLA250 models get new bumpers front and rear, new wheel designs, and an available Canyon Beige color. The previously optional bi-xenon headlights have given way to newly optional LED headlights that Mercedes says have a color signature close to that of daylight. New LED taillights are found at the rear, and tweaks have been made to areas such as the front pillars, mirror housings, underbody, taillights, and rear lip spoiler to improve aerodynamics.

The Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 sits lower and has a more aggressive look. For 2018, it features a restyled front apron, new air intake grilles, a front splitter insert in silver chrome, and those LED headlights as standard.

Inside, the GLA reads like a 4/5ths-scale Mercedes SUV with all the customary elements in place. The 2018 changes are even more minor than the exterior changes. The seat covers are new, the gauges are darker, there are silver chrome highlights on the seat adjustment controls, and Mercedes adds a chrome frame around the center console. The 8.0-inch center display feels like a tack-on piece. The GLA45's dash is covered in MB-Tex vinyl with red contrast stitching.

Under the hood, a 2.0-liter turbo-4 in two very different states of tune awaits buyers. The GLA250 versions make 208 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. They use a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. Mercedes says the little SUV can accelerate from 0-60 mph in 7.1 seconds, on its way to a top speed of 130 mph.

The GLA45 boosts the 2.0-liter turbo-4 all the way up to 375 hp and 350 lb-ft (which is the highest output per liter of any mass-produced engine) and the 0-60 mph time drops to 4.3 seconds. You might be expecting a riot, and you'd be right: the potent engine is hugely entertaining.

No sane owner will try to make a GLA do the same kinds of off-road duty as a Jeep, but it's surprisingly capable AWD system provides rugged ability in snow and on dirt and gravel tracks. The GLA 4Matic isn't limited just to muddy sports fields and slick roads, though. AWD models are fitted with Downhill Speed Regulation, as well as an off-road transmission mode. The taller ride height makes body roll more apparent in fast corners, but its CLA sedan underpinnings let the GLA offer roadholding and handling that’s more like a passenger car than a utility vehicle.

Comfort, safety, and features

The front seats are well bolstered and all-day comfortable, but the rear seats in the GLA are a tight fit for adults. There isn't much leg room in the back, and if tall front seat occupants push their seats back far, rear leg room disappears altogether.

The GLA only sports 17 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear seats up, 43.6 cubes with the seats folded down. It's not as practical as others in its class, but it should be OK for most weekend duty.

Mercedes designers put rigorous focus on reducing aerodynamic drag and wind noise during the GLA's development and incorporated even more measures for the 2018 update. That gives the GLA a commendably quiet interior and ride. A few examples include a tailgate spoiler to extend the roofline, underbody panels to reduce turbulence, carefully shaped door-mirror housings, and, for 2018, a low A-pillar step with revised A-pillar geometry.

Standard safety features start with eight airbags: front, side, and knee bags for front-seat occupants, plus side-curtain bags across front- and rear-door windows. Also standard is forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking and Attention Assist, which can detect if the driver is getting drowsy and flash a warning. Newly offered is a 360-degree camera. Frustratingly, neither the IIHS nor federal testers have crashed a GLA, despite being on sale for a few years.

Standard features on every GLA250 include 18-inch alloy wheels, a power liftgate, power front seats with memory, and on the 4Matic versions, hill descent control and other off-road assistance programs. The list of options is extensive, but highlights include the COMAND vehicle information and infotainment system, the new LED headlamps, and a panoramic sunroof. Newly available for 2018 are a hands-free tailgate that can be opened with the wave of a foot.

Also new for 2018 is the AMG Performance Studio package. It is offered for the GLA45 and features black and grey paint, with yellow trim inside and out.