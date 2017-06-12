Mercedes' smallest crossover—if you can call it that—returns this year to challenge our ideas of compact SUVs, performance, and rear seat head room. Offered as a base front-drive GLA250, all-wheel drive GLA250, or top Mercedes-AMG GLA45, the GLA class may follow Mercedes' nomenclature as an SUV, but it's in a class all its own.

It earns a 6.2 out of 10 on our overall scale thanks to decent fuel economy and features. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

If you thought 2016's version was nice, you'll love it twice: 2017's model changes very little.

Styling and performance

The 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class shares its running gear with the small CLA sedan, but with a taller road presence and shorter frame. Some of its features are exaggerated to give it a bolder presence on the road, such as its big 18-inch wheels and big three-pointed star stuffed in the grille.

Inside, the GLA reads like a 4/5ths-scale Mercedes SUV with all the customary elements in place. For 2017, Mercedes opted for a larger 8.0-inch center display this year (last year was 7.0-inches across), but it still feels like an afterthought in the car.

Under the hood, a 2.0-liter turbo-4 in two very different states of tune awaits buyers. The normal, GLA250 version makes 208 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, which is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. When it was first made available, the engine-transmission duo was relatively new—now, it's par for the course. Mercedes says the little SUV can make the run up to 60 mph in just 6.4 seconds, on its way to a top speed of 145 mph.

The GLA45 boosts the 2.0-liter turbo-4 all the way up to 375 hp and 350 lb-ft (which is the highest output per liter of any mass-produced engine) and 0-60 mph times drop to 4.3 seconds, officially. You might be expecting a riot, and you'd be right: the potent engine is hugely entertaining.

The GLA250 is made standard with front-wheel drive, and all-wheel drive is available. The GLA45 is all-wheel drive only.

No sane owner will try to make a GLA do the same kinds of off-road duty as a Jeep, but it's surprisingly capable AWD system provides rugged ability in snow and on dirty and gravel tracks. The GLA 4Matic isn't limited just to muddy sports fields and slick roads, though. AWD models are fitted with Downhill Speed Regulation, as well as an off-road transmission mode. The taller ride height makes body roll more apparent on fast corners, but its CLA sedan underpinnings let the GLA offer roadholding and handling that’s more like a passenger car than a utility vehicle.

Comfort, safety, and features

The front seats are well bolstered and all-day comfortable, but the rear seats in the GLA are still a tight fit for adults. There isn't much leg room in the back, and if tall drivers push front seats back far, leg room altogether disappears.

The GLA only sports 17 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear seats up, 43.6 cubes with the seats folded down. It's not as practical as others in its class, but it should be OK for most weekend duty.

A rigorous focus by designers on reducing aerodynamic drag and wind noise gives the GLA a commendably quiet interior and ride. A few examples include a tailgate spoiler to extend the roofline, underbody panels to reduce turbulence, and carefully shaped door-mirror housings.

Frustratingly, neither the IIHS nor federal testers have crashed a GLA, despite being on sale now for two years. Standard safety features start with eight airbags: front, side, and knee bags for front-seat occupants, plus side-curtain bags across front- and rear-door windows. Also standard is a forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, which we appreciate.

Standard features on every GLA250 include 18-inch alloy wheels, a power liftgate, power front seats with memory, and on the 4Matic version, hill descent control and other off-road assistance programs. The list of options is extensive, but highlights include the COMAND vehicle information and infotainment system, bi-xenon headlamps, a panoramic sunroof, and that suite of electronic active-safety systems.