The 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS is on the warning track. This will be the final year it’s available in this form–a new model will go on sale for the 2019 model year.

The CLS-Class earns a good outgoing score of 7.2 on our overall scale. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

When it was new in 2006, the CLS defined the so-called “four-door coupe” body style. It’s still a sedan, mind you, but one with an extravagantly styled roofline and less rear-seat space than the E-Class on which it’s based.

Today’s CLS hasn’t changed much since it was new in the 2012 model year, its second generation. Last year, it gained a 9-speed automatic. This year, the former base model has been dropped, and the lineup only includes CLS 550 sedans with either rear- or all-wheel drive, and the fearsome Mercedes-AMG CLS 63 S.