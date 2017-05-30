2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata Review

2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF
6.8
Expert Rating
$26,395
MSRP based on Sport Automatic
 
Shopping for a new Mazda MX-5 Miata?
The Car Connection Expert Rating Breakdown?

6.8
on a scale of 1 to 10
Styling
8.0
Expert Rating
Performance
8.0
Expert Rating
Comfort & Quality
5.0
Expert Rating
Safety
Features
6.0
Expert Rating
Fuel Economy
7.0
Expert Rating
Consumer Reviews
0 Reviews
2017
The Car Connection
2017
The Car Connection

The Car Connection Expert Review

Kirk Bell Kirk Bell Editor

The 2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata offers back-to-basics sports car fun in the classic roadster or the new RF body styles.

For the Mazda MX-5 Miata, the philosophy is, and always has been, back to basics. Now in its fourth generation, that holds more than ever, as Mazda has strived to keep weight down and the fun factor high.

We rate the 2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata a 6.8. Highlights include frisky acceleration, nimble handling, sleek styling, and thrifty fuel economy, while the only real drawbacks are a lack of space and some missing safety features. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The Miata enters the second year since its redesign by adding the RF body style. RF stands for retractable fastback, and it comes with a retractable hardtop that gives it the look of a coupe with the top up and a targa with the top down.

The RF joins the standard roadster, but it has a premium price and is only offered in the higher line Club and Grand Touring models, leaving the base Sport model to the roadster.
The look is low and sleek, with gracious curves and fine detailing inside and out.

Weighing in at roughly 2,300-2,400 pounds, the Miata delivers plenty of smiles per mile. The engine is a pedestrian 2.0-liter 4-cylinder making 155 horsepower, but it can launch this car from 0-60 mph in about 6 seconds. A 6-speed manual transmission offers the most feel and the most fun, but the 6-speed automatic works well, too, especially in its Sport mode.

Dynamically, the Miata is among the best cars on the market, and it proves that a sports car doesn’t need to ride rough or remain flat through corners to be fun. The Miata leans in turns, then takes a set and carves corners predictably. The ride is firm but almost as forgiving as a family sedan.

The interior has just enough space for two and there is some room for their small items and a couple of overnight bags. The ergonomics of the cockpit are exemplary, the cabin is quieter than it was in the past, and the RF model shuts out noise even better with the top up.

Despite the back to basics approach, the Miata offers some nods to modernity. An infotainment system is standard on all but the base model, and it comes with satellite radio, access to apps, and a text messaging function. The Grand Touring model offers such niceties as heated leather seats, automatic climate control, and a universal garage door opener. The Club model is even sportier; when ordered with the manual transmission, it comes with Bilstein shocks, a shock tower brace, and a limited-slip differential. Buyers can also get BBS wheels and Brembo brakes.

The Miata also features some modern active safety features, including blind-spot monitors with rear cross traffic alerts, lane departure warnings, automatic high beams, and adaptive headlights that point into turns.

Fuel economy is tops among sports cars, with the automatic transmission delivering 26 mpg city, 35 highway, and 29 combined.

The Car Connection Consumer Review

March 20, 2016
2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata 2-Door Convertible Manual Club

I love it!

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
My last car was a 2010 Miata PRHT which I really liked but when I saw the new one I knew I had to have it. I am not disappointed this new car is faster much better looking and just a blast to drive. Some... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
January 12, 2016
2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata 2-Door Convertible Manual Grand Touring

Went from a 2010 Porsche Boxster and couldn't be happier.

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
This car weighs 640 pounds less than my Boxster and boy can you tell the difference. The Boxster is one of the best driving cars, and I tell you I enjoy my new Miata every bit as much. The feeling of driving... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
August 11, 2015
2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata 2-Door Convertible Automatic Grand Touring

Old Man's Review

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
I owned a 1999 Miata and loved that car. I did have an accident in it when a Caravan decided to pass a car in front of it and entered the oncoming traffic lane and hit me. I was able to drive away from that... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
August 7, 2015
2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata 2-Door Convertible Automatic Grand Touring

The car is everything I had hoped it would be. Comfortable, fun roadster, with surprisingly good gas mileage.

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
I have had my Launch Edition Miata for 1 week and it was worth the wait. The biggest surprise has been the gas mileage. I have the auto-trans and have been getting 40MPG at 70MPH. At 60MPH it is over 42MPG... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
August 2, 2015
2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata 2-Door Convertible Automatic Grand Touring

Awesome roadster

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
I've had the MX-5 for a little over a week now putting over 600 miles on it. I've owned other sports cars, including a loaded 454 Corvette, but this car is by far the most fun to drive yet. Perfect balance... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
April 20, 2015
For 2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata

A fun ride

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
This is a great fun in the sun California care. It handles and drives like a true sports car should. It is not great in snow or long freeway drives. Fit and finish are okay. I had to replace the seat material... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
March 23, 2016
2012 Mazda MX-5 Miata 2-Door Convertible Hard Top Manual Grand Touring

"The most fun you can have with your pants on!" C&D Magazine

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Anybody that loves to drive on curvy roads and doesn't yet own a Miata should buy one now! It is the most fun car you can own for the money without question. It really doesn't matter what year you buy, just... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
September 3, 2015
2012 Mazda MX-5 Miata 2-Door Convertible Hard Top Manual Grand Touring

Fun car could use a little more power and features

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
A little slow off the line but once over 20 it's a blast. 12 second hard top would be better if I could drive at low speed and open or close. Could use some conveniences like bluetooth. More fun to drive than... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
April 30, 2015
2012 Mazda MX-5 Miata 2-Door Convertible Automatic Sport

My Miata and Me

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Good off the line for just 158 hp. Steering is outstandig. tight ride. Love the easy dropping and raising of the top. Had to buy seat belt extenders because of original seat belt latches anchored to deep into... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
September 15, 2015
2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata 2-Door Convertible PRHT Automatic Touring

Great car true roadster value for the money

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Bulletproof true roadster. Surprisingly comfortable.
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
Looking for a different year of the Mazda MX-5 Miata?
Read reviews & get prices
2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata Pricing Insights

  • 2017 MX-5 arriving; 2016s still in good supply
  • New $1,000 rebate + $1,500 regional bonus on 2016s
  • Lease a 2017 from $366 for 36 months
  • Get 1.9% APR for 60 months on 2017s
