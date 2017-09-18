The 2018 Mazda CX-9 is proof that substance doesn’t need to come by sacrificing style.

The three-row hauler is among the best-looking on the market, with plenty of interior features and comfort for most families.

We rate it at a 6.5 for now—that score should improve with more crash-test data. It’s not as spacious as others in the class, and Mazda’s turbo-4 has its limits. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

This year Mazda has made standard blind-spot monitors with rear cross-traffic alerts and low-speed automatic emergency braking on all models. The price has risen as a result—$610 on base models, which are called Sport. Stepping up in price and features, the Mazda CX-9 is offered in Touring, Grand Touring, and Signature variants. Front-drive is standard on all models, and all-wheel drive is available at every step of the way for an additional $1,800.

All variants of the CX-9 are powered by a turbocharged 2.5-liter inline-4 that makes 250 horsepower on premium fuel. In most cases, the turbo-4 is good enough for us to forget that the CX-9 doesn’t have a V-6.

A 6-speed automatic is the only option in all cases, but we can’t help but feel that more forward gears would help the CX-9 do better than 20- or 21-mpg combined in daily driving.

Like most in its class, the CX-9 doesn’t offer alternative powertrains or electrification, but the elephant in the room is the Highlander Hybrid that does all of the above.

Well, not looks. The CX-9 has that in the bag already.