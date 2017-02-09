The 2017 Mazda CX-9 is a three-row crossover SUV that provides a decidedly more sporty outlook on hauling passengers than most of its rivals.

In attempting to fulfill that mission, it winds up feeling a little compromised as a family-hauler, though, which is why we've rated it a 6.3 out of 10 overall. It gets high marks for its looks inside and out, but we've docked it because it doesn't really fulfill its three-row promise especially well. The CX-9 is available in Sport, Touring, Grand Touring, and Signature configurations. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The CX-9 was redesigned last year as the follow-up to a model that boasted above average driving dynamics but disappointing fuel economy. For 2017, its only change of note is the addition of low-speed automatic emergency braking as standard on the Touring model.

Mazda CX-9 styling and performance

The CX-9 makes a great first impression thanks to its elegant appearance with a tall front end that wears a delicate, highly detailed grille with LED lights all models. Tapered fenders and a dramatic, by crossover standards, roofline square up with a wide stance that provides a planted, athletic, and almost Italian look. The extra-large 20-inch alloy wheels on some models heighten the appearance.

Inside, the CX-9 is decidedly car-like with a low dashboard adorned with warm Japanese rosewood and clean aluminum trim at the top of the lineup. Even the Sport hardly disappoints at around $32,500 before any options are piled on. Occasionally haphazard switchgear placement is a minor quibble, but a confounding infotainment that demands extensive use of the control knob is less excusable. Not helping matters is the infotainment screen that sits awkward on the dashboard like the flatscreen TV on a hotel's dresser.

Standing in the face of most rivals, the CX-9 utilizes a small displacement turbocharged 4-cylinder engine rated at up to 250-horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque when running on premium unleaded gasoline. The engine builds power quickly and the quick-shifting 6-speed automatic does it a lot of favors. There's no lumpy shift action or busy torque-converter judders lik its 9-speed rivals, but the CX-9 lacks the paddle shift controls its sport positioning suggests it should have.

That sporty marketing doesn't endow the CX-9 with Miata-esque dynamics, although it's certainly more interesting to pilot than most of its rivals. The experience relies less on fancy electronics and more on a simple balance between ride and handling. The steering is hefty and delivers a modicum of feel, but we still find ourselves less entertained behind the wheel than we should. The optional 20-inch alloy wheels provide it with a firm ride that can turn jittery on especially bad pavement.

All-wheel drive is available across the board (standard on the Signature). It's a relatively conventional system that can distribute up to 50 percent of available power rapidly to the rear wheels. There's no low range or off-road mode on offer, meaning that if you're the kind bound to explore a dirt road, you may want to keep shopping.

Mazda CX-9 comfort, safety, and features

Shoppers typically turn to three-row crossovers for their ability to haul seven or more passengers—at least in a pinch. Yes, the CX-9 boasts seat belts in all three rows, but the rearmost positions are best for kids. If adults have to be conned into sitting back there, they'll be eager to get out. Moreover, there's not much space behind the third row, especially against some like-sized rivals. The second row is more on par with class expectations and it may be the best seat in the house since the wide center console up front robs driver and shotgun of some leg room.

All but the CX-9 Sport can automatically stop themselves in the event of an accident thanks to the brand's Smart City Brake Support. That tech is newly standard for 2017 on the Touring and it joins blind spot monitors and rear cross-traffic alert. Grand Touring and Signature models up the safety quotient with lane-keep assist, lane departure alert, and automatic high beam headlights.

That's all about par for the course, but we can't say just how well the CX-9 holds up in an accident since neither the IIHS nor the NHTSA has crash-tested it yet. Frankly, that's a bit of a surprise and we're expecting at least one of those two agencies to put the crossover through a barrage of tests soon.

In terms of features, the CX-9 Sport starts with the basics—three rows of seats, push-button start, three-zone automatic climate control, and an infotainment system with two USB ports. Tourings deliver power-adjustable, heated, and leather-covered seats, more USB inputs, and a proximity key. They're something of a bargain within the lineup. The Grand Touring goes up from there with a moonroof, adaptive cruise control, and Bose speakers. The range-topping Signature, meanwhile, lives up to its positioning with rosewood trim inlays, nappa leather, and 20-inch wheels.

All models have power features, a CD-free audio system with Bluetooth audio streaming, and a rearview camera, but no CX-9 is available with Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

With all-wheel drive, the CX-9 is rated at 20 mpg city, 26 highway, 23 combined. Stick with front-wheel drive and those figures climb to 22/28/24 mpg.