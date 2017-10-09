2018 Mazda CX-3 Review

2018 Mazda CX-3
6.5
Expert Rating
$20,110
MSRP based on Sport FWD
 
See Your Price
Shopping for a new Mazda CX-3?
See exclusive deals in your area
See Your Price

The Car Connection Expert Rating Breakdown?

6.5
on a scale of 1 to 10
Styling
7.0
Expert Rating
Performance
6.0
Expert Rating
Comfort & Quality
4.0
Expert Rating
Safety
8.0
Expert Rating
Features
7.0
Expert Rating
Fuel Economy
7.0
Expert Rating
Consumer Reviews
0 Reviews
Write a Review
2018
The Car Connection
See the nominees and vote »
2017
The Car Connection

The Car Connection Expert Review

Aaron Cole Aaron Cole Managing Editor
October 9, 2017

The 2018 Mazda CX-3 is an attractive small crossover pick thanks to its good looks. We’d ask for more room, but fear that would spoil the CX-3’s low price.

Few crossovers do so much with so little like the 2018 Mazda CX-3.

The compact SUV has a relatively simple look that resonates with us—effort isn’t the same as better.

The CX-3 also counts advanced safety features among its skill set—increasingly commonplace for smaller cars, but strangely missing from cars that cost more than twice the CX-3 entry ask of $21,050, which includes destination.

Review continues below

It earns a 6.5 on our overall scale thanks to its good looks and competitive fuel economy. Its Achilles’ heel is interior room, predictably tight for a crossover with such a small footprint. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

This year’s CX-3 is offered in Sport, Touring, and Grand Touring trims, which all receive standard advanced safety features this year. The system, which Mazda calls Smart City Brake Support, can help avoid front crashes at speeds slower than 19 mph.

The rest of the CX-3 lineup is fairly uncomplicated too. Just a single engine-transmission combination powers the compact crossover down the road: a 2.0-liter inline-4 paired to a 6-speed automatic. Acceleration is unexciting, but the handling makes up for it.

Mazda’s MO over the past few years has been to constantly smooth over edges around its crossovers and cars, and the CX-3 is no different. New bushings, control arms, engine mounts and more sound-deadening material could quietly improve the things we like about the CX-3.

What they can’t improve is the rear seat room, which is best considered as an occasional penalty box for in-laws. Fold the seats down and the CX-3 gets more than 44 cubic feet of cargo room, which isn’t class-leading but more than helpful.

Continue Reading

The Car Connection Consumer Review

Rate and Review your car for The Car Connection! Tell us your own ratings for a vehicle you own. Rate your car on Performance, Safety, Features and more.
Write a Review
Compare the 2018 Mazda CX-3 against the competition
Compare All Cars
Looking for a different year of the Mazda CX-3?
Read reviews & get prices
Related Used Listings
Browse used listings in your area
See More Used

2018 Mazda CX-3 Pricing Insights

  • 2018 CX-3 arriving; 2017s supplies holding up
  • $1,000 factory rebate on 2017s
  • Lease a 2018 from $189 for 36 months
  • Get 0% APR for 60 months on either model year
See Your Price
 