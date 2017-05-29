Far from the prima donnas they used to be, even Maserati knows that it still has a flair for drama in its vehicles.

The 2017 Maserati Levante is proof of that. The first SUV from the Italian firm and one of the first among ultra-luxury SUVs that will arrive thick and fast.

We give the Levante a 6.8 on our overall scale for its superlative exterior sheet metal and generous features. We have a few qualms with performance and finish, but Maseratis have always had character? (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The 2017 Maserati Levante is a stunner outside. Its sumptuous curves and wide rear haunches trump its tall proportions. Not easy to do in an SUV. Blacked-out window pillars draw eyes to look at the chrome accent that frames the windows in a stunning greenhouse.

The abbreviated version? The Levante can, and has for us, stopped traffic.

On the move is a different story, of sorts. Powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 the Levante makes 345 horsepower or 425 hp in Levante S configuration. An 8-speed automatic handles shifting duties, with optional paddle shifters on some models. All-wheel drive, which Maserati calls Q4, is standard. The trio compels the base Maserati up to 60 mph in under 6 seconds—or 5 seconds flat in Levante S trim. That’s plenty quick, but Maserati’s outre approach to style didn’t extend to the sensation of speed.

At highways speeds or faster, the Levante is unusually quiet—especially considering its sonorous growl at idle.

Striking? Yup. Unexpected in places? Uh huh. Especially in its price, which starts just north of $70,000.

Every bit a Maserati then.