2017 Maserati GranTurismo

In contrast to its brethren from Ferrari, Maserati's two-door models are more about looking good at moderate speeds than all-out performance on a track. That said, the GranTurismo coupe and convertible are swift in any form, with a little extra attention paid to luxury that gives them traffic-stopping looks. They are both offered in Sport and higher performance MC models. The MCs also offer Centennial editions.

As Italy's answer to the Jaguar F-Type or Mercedes-Benz SL, the Maserati GranTurismo isn't so much about spec sheets and data sets, but about emotion and the desire to roam the Earth in a bespoke bit of excellence. It is to be driven with the same passion that went into designing it.

We rate the GranTurismo a 7.4, giving it points for its sumptuous styling inside and out, its powerful engine, slick handling, and generous list of standard features and options. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Styling and Performance

Several years on from its introduction, the GranTurismo remains one of the most stunning, curvaceous vehicles on the market. Its success is measured in the sweep of its suggestive hips, its come-hither-look front end, and its gloriously decadent interior. Trimmed in your choice of paint, wheels, metals, leathers, and wood, the GranTurismo is a connoisseur's car. Even the convertible model is alluring, with beautiful haunches highlighting its rear deck instead of looking clumsy like on some other coupes turned convertible.

While the Quattroporte sedan and Ghibli four-door get an array of modern turbocharged engines, the GranTurismo carries a normally aspirated Ferrari-designed and -built 4.7-liter V-8 engine under its hood. That sister-branded touch of sport is more than just a nod in the right direction; it provides up to 454 sonorous horsepower to the rear wheels through a 6-speed automatic transmission. The convertible Sport model has 444 horsepower, while all others pump out 454 horses.

With the exotic V-8 underhood, the 2017 Maserati GranTurismo can reach 60 mph in just 4.7 seconds. The sport-shifting automatic transmission blips the throttle on downshifts and responds to driver requests with vigor. In all, the GranTurismo presents a performance personality that borders on brash, but is always brisk.

The EPA rates the GranTurismo coupe at 13 mpg city, 21 highway, 16 combined. The GranTurismo convertible weighs a little more and doesn't have as aerodynamic of a profile, so its numbers fall only slightly to 13/20/15 mpg as a result.

The GranTurismo MC models (known as the MC Stradale outside the U.S.) raise the game with a carbon-fiber vented hood, a track-tuned suspension, forged 20-inch alloy wheels, Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes, and a top speed of 185 mph; the engine is left unchanged.

All models except the MC come standard with the brand's Skyhook active, adjustable suspension that gives the GranTurismo an effortless combination of smooth ride quality and taut, balanced handling; the GranTurismo MC comes with fixed-rate dampers but can be equipped with the Skyhook system as an add-on.

Interior, Safety, and Features

Inside the 2017 Maserati GranTurismo, the atmosphere is pure luxury, but despite the premium materials and old-world-meets-new-age design, the cabin is also very useful. With four real, usable seats (though the rears are a bit small), the GranTurismo is a rarity in the high-performance, high-style luxury coupe world. That said, these cars are usually driven alone or with one passenger, but it is nice to have the extra seats when the party expands.

Like many other low-volume exotics, the GranTurismo has not been put through the NHTSA or the IIHS crash-test regimens. It also lacks many of the active safety features that have become either standard or optional on most modern cars.

Features and technology are as advanced as you'd hope, too: navigation, Bluetooth, and a Bose audio system are all standard. Cosmetic options and upgrades edge into haute couture status, with custom-stitched seats, multi-colored leathers, and exotic wood trims all available for your personal styling touch. Trident-embroidered headrests? You can order those, too.

The GranTurismo lineup has been relatively unchanged for several years. For 2014, Maserati added Centennial Editions of the MC coupe and convertible, with special design additions meant to celebrate the brand's 100 years, including a unique interior and additional trim. There are no significant changes for the 2017 model year.