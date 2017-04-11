Likes
- Distinctive looks
- Promising engine and transmission
- New infotainment features
- Decadent interior
Dislikes
- Still a big 'ute in a downsized era
- Some angles are simply not pretty
- Can it top the Escalade?
With its new style and huge power, the 2018 Lincoln Navigator stands out once again.
With its 2018 Navigator, Lincoln is looking to take back the large luxury SUV crown—something it held briefly when the first Navigator arrived two decades ago.
This go-around, the Navigator is all-new, adding power and luxury while reducing its overall weight. It remains based on the Ford Expedition, which has also been rebooted for the 2018 model year, but Lincoln takes luxury seriously. Instead of just draping the interior in leather, the brand wants the entire buying experience to have an upscale feel.
At its core, the Navigator remains truck-based like the Expedition. The two share the same basic side profile, but the Lincoln differs dramatically in its styling. A tall car-esque front fascia imparts a far more dramatic look than the outgoing model with its hefty inset chrome grille that looks like it could have been plucked (and stretched) from the brand's Continental sedan. At the rear, big tail lamps stretch all the way across the rear gate. Perhaps the most interesting styling element is the Navigator's wheels, which are among the most intricate we've ever seen.
A 10-speed automatic sends the 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6's estimated 450 horsepower to either the rear- or all-four wheels.
But the Navigator isn't as much about burning rubber as it is providing an isolating experience inside. Substantial sound deadening and insulated glass deliver what Lincoln claims is the quietest Navigator interior ever.There's seating for eight with, predictably, leather and wood just about everywhere. But what's not immediately visible is the high level of attention to detail Lincoln's designers paid to the inside of its new flagship. At first glance, the Navigator's inner trappings are decadent, to say the least—but we'll wait to spend more time in one and to see different trim levels before ultimately passing judgement.
High-tech features range the gamut, from a built-in WiFi antenna with 4G LTE connectivity to an available 12-inch LCD screen that takes the place of conventional analog gauges in front of the driver. The rear seat entertainment system that's on the options list features wireless Android device mirroring, a boon for those traveling long distances with the whole family aboard.
In terms of infotainment, the Navigator includes parent company Ford's latest Sync 3 hardware and software with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability. A Revel II audio system with 20 speakers is on the options list and the Navigator is even available with Sling Media access that allows Slingbox users to access their home TV channels while on the go.
The Navigator should be in showrooms late this year. We're waiting to hear pricing details and will update this space accordingly.