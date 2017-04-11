2018 Lincoln Navigator

Overall Rating

Interior/Exterior

Performance

Comfort and Quality

Safety

Features

Fuel Economy / MPG

Reliability

There seems to be a lot of misinformation and unfounded criticism about this truck on the Internet so I'd like to provide some facts and an informed opinion since I own one. First of all the truck runs on...

There seems to be a lot of misinformation and unfounded criticism about this truck on the Internet so I'd like to provide some facts and an informed opinion since I own one. First of all the truck runs on regular and that's what is recommended in the owners manual. It will take super and maybe needs it to get the quoted 380 hp and 460 ft lbs but I've used both and can't tell much difference.The ecoboost is surprisingly quick under light throttle (better than the new Chevy v8s I test drove) and makes this 6k truck feel light and if you ease into the throttle and ride the boost you'll be up to 80 in no time. Body design may be old school compared to the new Chevy designs but visibility, space, and comfort are better. Lcd Guage cluster is also nicer than tahoe or Denali (not Escalade). I bought this truck because it is nicer to drive and much better value than Chevy and GMC trucks in my opinion. My opinion seems rare but if you are in the market I strongly recommend driving this vehicle before judging. The Escalade is a different beast altogether and I doubt will really be cross shopped with the Navigator but what a great alternative this is. Old school functionality and comfort (big mirrors to see what your towing unlike any of the chevys) and nice bold truck like looks (the Tahoe has a spoiler so low u have worry about scraping on a curb unless u get Z71) and a modern superior drivetrain and electectronics. It just works better than the chevys with torque down low for towing and good throttle response instead having to wind out a v8 to get moving. One negative is unlike a naturally aspirated v8 mashing the throttle too sharply (counterproductive) when going slow can cause a high Rev low thrust situation like you are driving a normally aspirated Penta star v6 but accelerating a fraction of a second slower and you will be in boost. To sum up if u want a grocery getter for the wife that gets good mileage in highway get the Tahoe (4 cylinder mode) with a nice modern car like interior get the Tahoe. Get Denali if u just have to have that v8 sound.Get the Escalade if you value form over function and want bling. Get the Navigator if u want the best standard options (power running boards, cooled seats, auto leveling and towing, THX surround , Lincoln my touch nav) functionality and performance for the money. I have the L and a heavy foot and get a about 14.5 around town on regular but can get about 17 if I drive normal and about 20 or little better on the highway. (Haven't tested this much) This is subjective but I like the looks too. I've never been a truck guy though (daily was Porsche 911 past 10 yrs) and bought this to tow boat on family vacatoinsbut think it's kind of funny people online saying the styling is bad or whatever as if any box on wheels is that much better looking than another. It's personal preference I guess but they all have giant grills and the more boxy the more space. Just like in a Porsche the gearshift is perfect for a sports car so is lincoln with its nice solid pistol grip shifter just like you want in truck (not some column shifter that remindsu of ur old Delta 88) If I run into any problems I'll update but so far one of the nicest vehicles I've ever owned by a longshot.