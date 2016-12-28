2017 Lincoln Navigator Review

2017 Lincoln Navigator
7.0
Expert Rating
$63,515
MSRP based on 4x2 Select
 
7.0
on a scale of 1 to 10
The Car Connection Expert Review

The 2017 Lincoln Navigator has exceptional interior room, lots of bling, and unexpectedly good handling.

Crossovers come, crossovers go, but full-size SUVs like the Lincoln Navigator have spent more time in vogue than Elle MacPherson. When gas prices are low, they're on the A-list; when fuel costs as much as an airplane ticket, they're still on the A-list, and they're not shy about it.

Whether it's a Navigator or the Navigator L, the long-body cargo specialist, Lincoln's biggest vehicle is also its most enduring nameplate. It's also one of the better-driving big utility vehicles, and it has a beautifully outfitted cabin with more comfortable seats than its top domestic rival.

We give it an 7.0 out of 10. Predictably, fuel economy and safety are big drags on its score. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Lincoln Navigator styling and performance

The Navigator kicked off the BUV (Blingy Utility Vehicle) trend, but it's since been eclipsed by the Range Rover and the Escalade. Multiple front-end updates and two new interiors haven't altered its basic shape. And while that shape is overdue for a reboot, it's still authentic SUV, still handsome, still proportioned well. Lincoln last revisited the shape in 2015, adding a slimmer grille and LED accent lighting, but only attentive followers can pick it out. Inside, the dash now wears a leather wrap and a big touchscreen dominates the center stack.

The Navigator now draws power from a fantastic twin-turbocharged, direct-injected 3.5-liter V-6. Also fitted to some F-150s, the engine kicks out 380 hp through a 6-speed automatic and rear- or 4-wheel drive. It's a gutsy performer that enables big towing numbers, and it works well with the steering and suspension to evaporate long stretches of road, even some curvy ones. We recommend the adaptive damping system that's available on rear-wheel-drive models and standard with 4WD or the big 22-inch wheels.

Navigator comfort, utility, and features

Interior space is copious and comfortable. The Navigator sits at 207.4 inches long; the Navigator L adds 14.9 inches of overall length for a total of 222.3 inches, while doling out an additional 24.9 cubic feet of cargo space. Standard-wheelbase models have 103.3 cubic feet of interior space; long-wheelbase versions have 128.2 cubic feet. Power-fold capability means the third row can be quickly and easily stowed when not in use. Navigators have more head room than the Escalade, and the seats are shaped better for adults. The cargo floor sits lower, thanks to the Navigator's suspension design, so it's easier to load it full.

Safety data isn't in the Navigator's corner. It earns five stars overall from the NHTSA, but rollover-resistance ratings are as low as three stars.

The Navigator has suffered from a lack of infotainment and safety features, languishing while other Fords have prospered in the electronic era. That's changed now with the installation of Sync3, which uses voice or touch or steering-wheel controls to operate phone, climate, navigation, and audio functions. It's standard, along with a rearview camera and three rows of leather-trimmed seats.

The options list for the Navigator lineup includes a power moonroof, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system, dark-finished 20-inch alloys, or 22-inch polished aluminum wheels. Reserve models add hand-wrapped leather for the dash, a rich-looking Ziricote wood interior, and 22-inch wheels, as well as the adaptive suspension.

The Car Connection Consumer Review

Rate and Review your car for The Car Connection! Tell us your own ratings for a vehicle you own.
August 12, 2015
2015 Lincoln Navigator 4WD 4-Door

the 2015 Navigator is just a rehash of previous years with a new nose and new rear tailgate lighting.

I am very disappointed with the 2015 Navigator I have. It really is just a Ford Expedition with a few minor improvements. I definitely would not consider it to be a luxury SUV, far from it. The instrument... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
February 4, 2015
For 2015 Lincoln Navigator

Luxury, Performance and Capability

There seems to be a lot of misinformation and unfounded criticism about this truck on the Internet so I'd like to provide some facts and an informed opinion since I own one. First of all the truck runs on... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
August 23, 2016
For 2010 Lincoln Navigator

I love my vehicle!!

I love, love, love my 2010 Lincoln Navigator!! There is however one thing that is troubling me. I've been hearing a knocking/tapping sound that sounds to be coming from the inside dash. I've done a vehicle... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
