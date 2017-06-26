The 2017 Lincoln MKZ gets a slight freshening to bring it back toward the brand's understated, conservative, inward-looking take on luxury—one that backs away from the bold design statement the MKZ made when it debuted back in 2013. With the new Continental flagship launched this year, the MKZ gets a new nose with that family identity, plus a more powerful and refined V-6 engine. Trim levels include the base Premiere, the mid-level Select, and the better-equipped Reserve, along with the top-of-the-range Black Label package that bundles special interior themes with membership privileges.

Still, Lincoln has been juggling missions and design themes rapidly in recent years, and the MKZ still can't quite hold its own as a true luxury contender to the top brands among mid-size premium sedans. A few of its materials choices inside the cabin, a rough base engine, and a slightly tight rear compartment keep it from offering true luxury—although we have to admit its top trim levels have elegant interiors, for the most part.

We rate this year's MKZ lineup at 6.5 out of 10. It does well on performance and feature content, but is only slightly above average for design, quality, safety, and fuel economy. (Read more about how we rate cars this year.)

Design and comfort

In some ways, the Mexico-built MKZ is just a swoopier and better-equipped Ford Fusion. You'd never know that from the design, which shares a fastback shape but no panels with the mass-market mid-size sedan. This year, it traded in the twin-wing grille used by Lincoln for nearly a decade for a more ubiquitous mesh grille, with a rounded trapezoidal shape. It has Lincoln’s four-pointed enclosed star at the center and is flanked by slim LED headlamps that wrap slightly inward. Altogether, it’s a look that might be mistaken for something from Jaguar from a distance.

The side profile and rear styling of the MKZ haven’t changed much, and opinions seem to vary on whether the new and more formal front end matches up nicely or coexists awkwardly with the more daring, almost French-influenced rear styling, with its horizontal lights and a swoopy look that could be a fastback with a rear hatch.

Inside, the 2017 Lincoln MKZ keeps its pushbutton gear selector yet completely dumps what remains of the capacitive sliders—a functional flop that looked great from some feet away—in favor of hard switches and dials. The look is slightly warmer, though its spars with the brightwork (and even the satin finishes that Lincoln embraced in the not-too-distant past). At the very top of the lineup, the Black Label Chalet, Thoroughbred, and Vineyard themes offer a mix of coordinated trims and surfaces with some room for customization. Their materials are very, very nice.

The front seats are comfortable, but rear seat room is somewhat limited in both leg room and head room. The ride is smooth and quiet, but the base 4-cylinder engine is noisy and some of the interior storage is hard to access. Trunk space is good.

Performance and safety

What powers the 2017 MKZ is a new engine for the brand: a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 engine, making 400 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque with all-wheel drive, or 350 hp and 400 lb-ft in front-wheel-drive form. Just as the top 2.3-liter turbo engine in the MKC crossover isn’t offered in a Ford Escape, the 3.0-liter twin-turbo will remain a Lincoln exclusive—so it won’t be showing up in the Ford Fusion anytime in the near future. The top 400-hp V-6 AWD model can be ordered with an optional Driver’s Package that bundles Dynamic Torque Vectoring, for improved cornering ability without affecting ride comfort, continuously controlled damping to help fine-tune the ride-and-handling balance, and a sport-tuned suspension.

As before, the MKZ has a 245-hp, 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine in base models. The hidden-gem MKZ Hybrid carries over its 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine and twin-motor hybrid system, powered by a lithium-ion battery pack, from the previous year with few changes. EPA fuel-economy ratings for all models take a hit due to changes in the calculations for 2017. They range from 20 mpg combined for the powerful V-6 model with all-wheel drive to 40 mpg combined for the MKZ Hybrid, offered only in front-wheel-drive form.

The MKZ aims higher than before with its set of safety features—and especially when you dig into the optional items you can end up with a vehicle that’s fully competitive with top luxury sedans from Germany. Adaptive cruise control with full stop-and-go functionality is available, as are Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection and adaptive LED lamps. There’s also an enhanced park assist system that allows the car to automatically steer itself into parallel or perpendicular spots while the driver modulates the accelerator and brake. The MKZ has also done well in IIHS crash tests, earning a Top Safety Pick nod from the agency.

Lincoln boasts of new concert-quality Revel audio, and the 2017 MKZ gets its own, Lincoln-esque version of Ford's latest and much-improved Sync 3 interface for entertainment, navigation, device connectivity, and the rest. Lincoln also claims, in the MKZ, to have the largest fully retractable panoramic glass roof available in a sedan—and it lights up the cabin like no other sunroof we've experienced.