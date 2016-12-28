The 2017 Lincoln MKX is a mid-size crossover capable of seating five passengers in leather-lined comfort.

For years, it has been the most popular model in Lincoln's lineup, a deservedly successful model that was redesigned last year and carries over into the new model year unchanged. The MKX is offered in Premiere, Select, Reserve, and Black Label trim levels, all designed to sound like the fine wines Lincoln hopes its owners will often tote home from BevMo in their new crossovers.

We rate it a 7.0 out of 10, giving it high marks for its standard and optional safety equipment, as well as its stylish and comfortable interior and its excellent road manners. It loses some ground for its average fuel economy and an exterior that can look a little droopy from some angles. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The MKX has been Lincoln's biggest success story, a model for the automaker to build on as it seeks to reboot itself for the 21st century. But it hasn't always made its mark as a luxury vehicle. In truth, outside of Detroit, many shoppers haven't even looked at the MKX because of its badge.

Lincoln MKX styling and performance

Underneath, the MKX is essentially a Ford Edge, but this generation of the automaker's premium crossover is far more distinguished than before. Side-body sculpting is softer and more graceful and voluptuous than before, while the profile is a little more wagon-like. Outside, the front fascia boasts Lincoln's latest dual grille look that debuted on the smaller MKC. At the rear, the MKC cues are again evident with tail lamps that stretch all the way across the tailgate.

The MKX's interior mostly works as well, aside from a shift lever that has been inexplicably replaced with a push-button array. In keeping with Lincoln’s move to make its interior and trim themes a little more distinctive, there are a total of four Black Label design themes, including Modern Heritage, Indulgence, a theme inspired “by the fashion, lifestyle and art scene of 1920s Paris,” and one influenced by thoroughbred horse racing. That sounds strange, but the interiors are actually beautifully-styled, if a little heavy on the marketing.

Underneath, the MKX comes with a base 3.7-liter V-6, with 303 horsepower, or an available 2.7-liter twin-turbo V-6 makes 335 hp in a lower, wider part of the rev range. It's a happy, powerful unit when coupled to the standard 6-speed automatic, capable of six-second runs to 60 mph, though adding all-wheel drive sends fuel economy below 20 mpg combined, and puts curb weight at more than 4,600 pounds.

The MKX features Lincoln Drive Control, which allows you to choose from Normal, Sport, and Comfort modes on all-wheel-drive MKXs. Its adaptive shocks are a big reason why the MKX rides with such composure; even in Sport mode, on 20-inch wheels, it's rarely flustered from encounters with bad pavement actors. The MKX's electric power steering is also tied to that system, and it tracks cleanly and undisturbed when the highway flattens out.

Lincoln MKX comfort, safety and features

The MKX remains a five-seater, but with those seats occupying nearly the space that some brands use for three-row vehicles, the second row and the cargo area are above average. Option up your MKX and you can eventually arrive at excellent 22-way power front seats with an active motion feature designed to quell fatigue over long distances.

Row two is acceptable for adults for road trips, all while allowing for enough room in the cargo area for several suitcases. Opt for the panoramic moonroof and you'll find limited rear seat head room. Nice features that show off a close attention to detail abound: Shake a foot under the rear bumper and the tailgate will rise to the occasion. LED running lamps brighten on approach when the key fob is in the driver's pocket. Interior lighting bathes driver and any passengers.

That's something we wouldn't have said about the MKX, let alone Lincoln, just a couple of years ago.

Leather is an option on the MKX, but on other fronts, it almost overcompensates with standard and available features. The MKX will be the first model in the lineup to offer Revel audio systems. In MKX Select and Reserve models there’s a 13-speaker system available, but an even better system that’s included in top Black Label and available in the MKX Reserve has what Lincoln calls home-theater sound quality. It includes 19 speakers, a new point-source architecture for tweeter and mid-range positioning, and QuantumLogic surround with three modes. And often, the better the audio system, the worse low-bitrate MP3s can sound; to remedy that, this top audio system has a special real-time reconstruction system to help them sound better.

A final, expressive touch is Lincoln's suite of Black Label styling themes. The basic interior trims, with names like hazelnut and cappuccino, are merely tasty amuse-bouches here. Under the Black Label program, Lincoln fits coordinated packages of trim and gives them almost-too-much names. There's The Muse, a Parisian homage, with aluminum trim and purplish-black leather; Modern Heritage, which wears white and black leather and piano-black trim; Thoroughbred, a horse-racing mood piece with chestnut and black leather teamed with maple wood; and Indulgence, with chocolate leathers and ziricote wood. That's all designed to resonate with luxury buyers, but it's a little over-the-top to us, even though the end result is impressive.

Moreover, the MKX has performed well in crash tests. The IIHS rates it a Top Safety Pick when ordered with automatic emergency braking and the NHTSA gives it five stars overall. Adaptive cruise control and automatic braking are bundled in a $1,650 package.