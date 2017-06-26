The Lincoln MKC is aimed right at the center of the compact luxury crossover market. While the MKZ sedan is quirky and somewhat eccentric in its design, the MKC looks sophisticated but fits right into its class, performs with verve, and wows with a luxurious cabin and plenty of technology, all at a few grand less than the equivalent models from more established luxury brands.

We think the MKC hits its target well, rating it a 6.7 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Lincoln MKC styling and performance

In design, the MKC makes a solid statement of purpose against the likes of the Audi Q5 and Acura RDX, and stands up well against new premium entries like the Cadillac XT5. It plays to a lot of standard-issue crossover styling themes, yet focuses in on a series of subtle design cues that show someone's paying attention. The front end is a slimmed-down rendition of the split-wing look that Lincoln is beginning to move away from, and the glass has been carefully framed to avoid any references to the Ford Escape, upon which it's based. The most interesting view is the one from the back, where the MKC's full-width taillights and the two-piece tailgate design are smoothly executed.

Inside, the MKC skips the shift lever in favor of buttons, which may be a solution in search of a problem. At the center of the dash is a large infotainment screen housing Ford's new Sync 3 system. It's complemented by large knobs for tuning and volume, and has an array of climate-control switches on its elevated, kiosk-like center console. There's a rich feel in the materials, with Bridge of Weir leather and real wood trim available.

Steering and handling are real strong points for the MKC. It's generous on poise and confidence, with a quiet, refined driving experience that's also never short on responsiveness when you need it. Through an available continuous controlled damping suspension with multiple modes, you can order up a more responsive driving feel when you want it, or a softer experience when you're just cruising.

There's no V-6 engine option, but the MKC does better than that, really. With a 2.3-liter EcoBoost turbocharged 4-cylinder engine making 285 horsepower and 305 pound-feet of torque, the MKC can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in around seven seconds, with plenty of power for quick takeoffs and no-sweat highway passing. It incorporates a twin-scroll turbocharger that makes for immediate power delivery—about on par with the V-6 engines of a decade ago. And it's all very quiet and refined thanks to extra noise insulation, a balance-shaft system, and active noise cancellation.

The standard engine is a strong 2.0-liter EcoBoost, with 240 hp and 270 lb-ft of torque. It gets the vehicle moving quickly, especially with front-wheel drive.

Lincoln MKC comfort, safety, and features

From the front seat, the MKC feels just as roomy and airy as mid-size models like the Lexus RX. Back-seat space is the weak point, with the MKC's tapered-down roofline and hard, upright seating not adding up to a luxurious experience for adults—especially if you opt for the twin-panel panoramic roof.

Provided you don't dwell too much on the badge, the 2017 Lincoln MKC is a luxury vehicle through and through. And that's especially true with respect to its feature set. Even at the base Premiere level, the MKC includes power heated driver’s and front passenger seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless ignition, Ford's programmable MyKey system, the Sync 3 infotainment system, satellite radio, speed-sensitive intermittent wipers, remote starting, HID headlights, reverse sensors, heated mirrors, 18-inch alloy wheels, and other features that collectively put it a step ahead of most other luxury-badge models.

Stepping up from that, the Select Package gets you upgraded leather, more seat adjustments, ambient lighting, and plenty more extras. Reserve models are at the top of the lineup and get the dual-pane panoramic sunroof, navigation, a hands-free tailgate, and heated-and-cooled seats, among other things. Black Label buyers get a "curated" palette of colors and trim options, using finer trimmings and offered in a handful of design themes, as well as a host of special extras, including in-home ordering and an annual detail of their vehicle.

A Technology Package brings a suite of active-safety features like lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, a forward collision warning system with brake support, and a rear cross-traffic alert system. There's also Active Park Assist with Park Out Assist, which gets you in and our of tight parallel-parking spots without touching the steering wheel.

It's good that the MKC offers a generous list of active safety features because the MKC has posted mediocre crash-test scores.

Fuel economy is fairly good on paper, but we have found that it doesn't always deliver in the real world. The 2.0 with front drive is EPA rated at 20 mpg city, 29 highway, 23 combined, while the 2.3-liter with AWD comes in at 18/26/21 mpg.