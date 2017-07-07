In its fourth year on the market, the Lexus NX compact crossover utility vehicle gets some mild styling upgrades, additional features, and a new model name for the gasoline version. The 2018 Lexus NX 300 (known as the NX 200t in previous years) is available with front- or all-wheel drive, while the NX 300h hybrid continues with all-wheel drive as standard. Three trim levels correspond to the models: NX 300, NX 300 F Sport, and NX 300h hybrid, with a variety of options and packages that add features to each.

We give the 2018 Lexus NX a rating of out of 10 on our scale, with extra points for its safety scores and features. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The extroverted lines and exaggerated grille of the NX utility vehicle seemed radical when it launched as a 2015 model, but either we’re more used to it or other small SUVs are catching up to it. The F Sport model adds sporty accoutrements to the shape, but in any trim, the interior is more restrained, with the expected trim materials of leather and wood, as well as gray and tan hues along with the standard black.

The newly renamed NX 300 (nee 200t) is still powered by a 235-horsepower turbocharged inline-4 that powers either the front or all four wheels through a 6-speed automatic transmission. The NX 300h continues with a specially tuned 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine paired to Toyota’s hybrid drive system using a pair of motor-generators, with a rated maximum power of 194 hp altogether.

Lexus NX comfort, safety, and features

A relatively low seating position gives the NX decently car-like handling, though some body roll remains in this tall utility wagon. While less sporty than the gasoline-only version, the hybrid NX is a smoother and more balanced vehicle on the road in some ways—and clearly more fuel-efficient, at 33 mpg combined.

The front seats of the NX wagon are comfortable and multiply adjustable, but while rear seats have the same luxurious upholstery, they’re less supportive than we’d like. Legroom and passenger headroom is good despite a shorter wheelbase than many other compact luxury SUVs. Cargo room is good even with the sloping roofline, and the NX sports an impressive safety record.

The IIHS has rated it a Top Safety Pick+ and the NHTSA gives it five stars overall. Lexus has upped the safety content for 2018, with the former Lexus Safety System+ now fitted as standard equipment to all models, including automatic emergency braking.

The NX is decently equipped at a starting price around $36,000 for the front-wheel-drive model, but Lexus offers a handful of packages to add bundles of luxury features. Those include a power reclining rear seat, a first for Lexus and a rarity in the compact SUV category from any maker. The F Sport model adds numerous trim items with a sportier look, though very little to change the actual performance. Versions in the mid-$40,000s are handsomely equipped, but the Lexus infotainment system remains a drawback. For 2018, the lack of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay is a notable omission as well.