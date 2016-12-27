Think of the 2017 Lexus LX 570 as a UN Peacekeeper in a tuxedo. Underneath its glitzy, eye-catching exterior and behind its soft leather and glossy wood sits a Toyota Land Cruiser, one of the most capable and over-engineered vehicles to ever hit the road.

Though there are some distinct differences between the two—more now than ever—the LX 570 shows its trucky roots at times, which may not make it the ideal choice for every shopper. We've scored it a 6.8 out of 10 on our scale, rewarding it for its comfort and capability but deducting points for its odd looks and some of the compromises its rugged platform forces. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

There's just one LX 570 model available, but it can be dressed up with a few options.

Lexus LX 570 styling and performance

There's no getting around the LX 570's sharp beak; you either love it or you hate it. We like the heritage-inspired look seen on the Toyota Land Cruiser more, as we think it's generally a more cohesive SUV all around. The two differ in their front and rear styling and in their detailing, with the Lexus clearly looking like the more bucks-up variant that it is.

Lexus' bold "spindle" grille has been spread across its entire lineup over the past few years, but its execution here seems at odds with the SUV's rather bulbous side profile. On the other hand, the L-shaped tail lamps that stretch across its two-piece tailgate seem better integrated (the glass pops up, while the bottom section folds down to create a bench). Sharp 20-inch wheel are standard, with 21s optional.

Hiding beneath that facade is a very capable off-roader, albeit less of one than the Land Cruiser. Although they share the same frame, powertrain, and basic suspension design, there are considerable differences. For one, the LX 570's styling gets in the way of its approach and departure angles. Should you find yourself trying to climb a steep grade, there's a good chance you'll make the costly mistake of adding some additional creases to the front grille and bumper assembly.

Additionally, the LX 570 makes use of an electro-hydraulic suspension that allows the vehicle to be lowered or raised at the flip of a switch. At its highest setting, the LX 570 sits up proud, while it hunkers down for easy ingress and egress at low speeds. By contrast, the Land Cruiser uses the same basic independent front and coil-sprung solid rear axle setup, but it suspension isn't height adjustable. Instead, the Land Cruiser utilizes ultra-thick sway bars that disconnect automatically.

The benefit here for the Lexus is that its suspension smothers bumps with aplomb, even when outfitted with the 21-inch wheels that force a tiny sidewall. The Land Cruiser, meanwhile, rides a little more ponderously, but its suspension can flex more for off-roading.

That's where the two diverge; they share the same 5.7-liter V-8, rated here at 383 horsepower and 403 pound-feet of torque. That power is routed to all four wheels via a 8-speed automatic gearbox and a full-time four-wheel drive transfer case (that even includes a low range for serious off-road duty). Those are big numbers, but the LX 570 weighs 6,000 pounds, meaning it's not exactly spry off the line.

Lexus LX 570 comfort, safety, and features

The tuxedo side of the LX 570 is evident the moment you open a door. Its interior is decked in luxurious leather and glossy wood trim. Finally, last year's redesign gave the LX 570 a distinct dashboard and center console not shared with the Land Cruiser. That's a good thing, since the Land Cruiser feels a little too rugged for its price point inside.

There's terrific room for five adults, but the third row jump seats are occasional use at best. While they're better now than they've ever been on the LX, rivals feature power seats that stow away much more easily.

For 2017, Lexus has made some important safety tech standard: automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and automatic high beam headlamps are now standard on all models. While the LX 570 hasn't been crash tested, it should perform well given its bulky size and its huge amount of pre- and post-crash features.

All LX 570s are downright luxurious, but an optional Luxury Package bumps them up to proper high-end territory with sumptuous semi-aniline leather seats and a wide array of wood species and finishes for the dashboard and door panels. Unlike the Range Rover, there's not as much customization potential here—but then again, a loaded LX 570 is under $100,000, which is where you're just getting started in a Rangie.

It's safe to say that you're probably not looking for a fuel sipper at this price point, and to that end the LX 570 delivers exactly what we expect: a penchant for premium unleaded. It's rated a lousy 15 mpg combined.