Lexus redesigns its flagship sedan for 2018 for the first time since 2006. Like a flagship should, it is the progenitor of a spate of new technologies.

That tech includes a new twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V-6, a new 10-speed automatic transmission, a color head-up display, an access mode for the air suspension, and a new pedestrian avoidance system.

Styling

Longer, lower, and wider than the model it replaces, the 2018 Lexus LS also features a bolder design than its usually staid ancestors. The car is an inch longer than the long wheelbase version of the last LS, with a wheelbase that is 1.3 inches longer. The car sits 0.6 inches lower, while the hood is 1.2 inches lower and the trunk is 1.6 inches lower. Together, the lower, longer dimensions give the car a more imposing stance.

The added length allows the greenhouse to extend to the rear in a teardrop shape and still give the interior more room. This is also the first Lexus with six side windows instead of four. The front end gets a unique and bold version of the Lexus spindle grille outlined in chrome. The headlights take on a Z shape and have unique wing-shaped signature lighting, while the LED taillights feature Lexus L signature lighting.

Inside, the LS features organic shapes influenced by Japanese wood working patterns. Wood, metal, and leather combine to create an upscale environment, and ambient lighting adds a touch of class at night.

Engineering

The LS uses a lengthened version of the GA-L platform from the stunning new LC sports coupe. Lexus says the platform lowers the car's center of gravity and centralizes the mass. Additional high-strength steel, as well as aluminum, have been used to remove about 200 pounds from the platform. Braces in the engine compartment and stiff front and rear suspension towers add strength to the structure.

Lexus says Formula One technology went into the twin turbos of the all-new 3.5-liter V-6. It produces 415 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque, and Lexus quotes a 0-60 mph run of 4.5 seconds. The 10-speed automatic is also used in the LC 500. It can be shifted with paddles, and Lexus claims it shifts as quickly as a dual-clutch transmission.

Optional suspension components include active sway bars, air suspension, and rear-axle steering.

Safety

The 2018 Lexus LS will come standard with the Lexus Safety System+, which features forward collision warnings with emergency braking, lane departure alerts, automatic high beams, and adaptive cruise control. An Advanced Safety package will be optional. It will include a pedestrian detection system with active steering that can detect a pedestrian in the lane ahead and steer around them while staying in the lane.

Given its relatively low volume, the LS likely won't be crash tested, but we expect it to have a sturdy structure.

Features

Standard features of what will be called the LS 500 model will include leather upholstery, navigation, a 12.3-inch center screen, Lexus' Remote Touch control interface now supporting handwritten inputs, active noise cancellation, and 19-inch wheels.

Options will include a 3D Mark Levinson sound system with in-ceiling speakers; a color head-up display that Lexus says is the largest on the market; air suspension with an access mode that lowers the car and opens the seat bolsters; 28-way power adjustable front seats with heating, cooling, and massage functions; a right side rear seat ottoman with a reclining seat, and 20-inch wheels.