The 2017 Lexus LS 460 is nearing the finish line on its run as one of the most comfortable, luxurious full-size luxury sedans from the respected automaker. It may fade as a new version arrives soon, but it leaves the lasting memory as one of the most meticulously crafted sedans on the road.

This year, the big Lexus sheds its hybrid powertrain in favor of three models that offer a small spin on the familiar formula. The short-wheelbase version is accompanied by the long-wheelbase, LS 460L version, and an LS 460 F Sport version. All three can be had with rear- or all-wheel-drive and all use the same 4.6-liter V-8.

The LS 460 earns a good 7.2 overall rating on our overall scale thanks to its supreme comfort, quality, and opulent features. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Styling and performance

The current generation of the LS 460 has been around with us for a while, and its exterior sheet metal is aged—albeit gracefully. It wears one of the best versions of Lexus' corporate spindle grille that helps the front be a standout, even if the relatively plain exterior is somewhat anonymous.

Inside, the LS 460 has a relatively conservative approach. Strong horizontal themes are overshadowed by the large, central infotainment screen that measures 12.3 inches across and is one of the biggest in the business.

The Lexus uses the same 4.6-liter V-8 underhood as it has for a while now, which produces 386 horsepower and is mated to a smooth-shifting 8-speed automatic. It's good enough to propel the car up to 60 mph in under 6 seconds, but its better when driven at a relaxed pace.

An optional air suspension setup is available at all four corners that keeps the LS 460's cabin calm, but base models make do with a good, sedate setup that's relaxed. Its steering is very light and maneuverable at low speeds, but tackling high speed corners just isn't this car's mission. In F Sport guise the adaptive suspension can be stiffened further, but compared to high-performance rivals it's not enough to call it a performance model.

Considering the big V-8 is tasked to move more than two tons of mass it's not surprising that the LS 460 manages a combined fuel economy in the high teens. The lack of a hybrid model this year isn't a huge sacrifice either, we didn't manage much better fuel economy in that model either.

Comfort, safety, and features

The Lexus LS 460 succeeds in keeping occupants comfortable regardless of wheelbase size. The LS 460L adds 5 inches between the tires, which goes to making the cabin more decadent and better suited for chauffeur duty.

Standard power adjustable heated and cooled seats up front are complemented by soft hides (that can be upgraded to supple aniline leathers) and long bottom cushions for long legs. In back, a rear seat executive package can add ottoman-style footrests and massage functions, rear seat entertainment and a high probability of a long road-trip nap.

Cargo space is aplenty in the big Lexus. There's 18 cubic feet of space in the trunk, and plenty of interior storage options within the cabin.

Like other big luxury sedans, neither the IIHS nor federal testers have rated the Lexus in their crash testing. Lexus offers a few advanced safety features on the LS 460 such as driver attention monitors, adaptive cruise control, frontal collision warnings, blind-spot monitors with rear cross-traffic alerts, and automatic headlights, but those can add thousands to the bottom line.

Base cars aren't exactly spartan, though. The LS 460 offers a long list of standard features such as leather seating, power adjustable heated and cooled front seats, wood- and leather-trimmed steering wheel, navigation, a rearview camera, 10-speaker audio system with Bluetooth connectivity, 18-inch wheels sunroof, and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen.

A good set of optional packages can add premium sound, better back seat accommodations, sportier tires and handling, and advanced safety measures.

We haven't found an LS 460 that we didn't want to spend days in, but we'd like the infotainment to be a little less fussy and a little quicker to manage with its mouse-like controller system.