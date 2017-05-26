2018 Lexus LC Review

2018 Lexus LC500
7.4
Expert Rating
$92,000
MSRP based on LC 500 RWD
 
See Your Price
Consumer Reviews
Write a Review
Shopping for a new Lexus LC?
See exclusive deals in your area
See Your Price

The Car Connection Expert Rating Breakdown?

7.4
on a scale of 1 to 10
Styling
10
Expert Rating
Performance
9.0
Expert Rating
Comfort & Quality
5.0
Expert Rating
Safety
Features
7.0
Expert Rating
Fuel Economy
6.0
Expert Rating
2017
The Car Connection
2017
The Car Connection

The Car Connection Expert Review

Marty Padgett Marty Padgett Editorial Director

Lexus aims in a completely new direction with its 2018 LC 500 Coupe—and it’s an exciting one.

If you remember the very first days of Lexus, you remember the clever ads: the champagne glasses on the hood of the car, the ball bearing rolling down its hood, the "relentless pursuit of perfection."

Forget it all. Now Lexus is chasing after world-class luxury and performance with big power, great handling, and outrageous styling. It doesn’t ever want to be called boring again.

The abrupt about-face starts with the most extroverted Lexus you’ve ever seen, the 2018 Lexus LC 500 and LC 500h. A gorgeous car with unbelievably good road manners, the LC is the most convincing show of courage from Lexus since the 1990 LS.

The LC’s show-stopping body isn’t forgotten easily, if at all. It’s the best car they’ve ever drawn, from its shrink-wrapped skin to its lotus-like leather stitching. Its performance is nearly unforgettable too. The LC needs to be reminded it weighs as much as an SUV, so fluid is its steering, so resilient its ride.

The cockpit carves out just enough space for two and pretty much ignores anything you shove in back. Safety scores are unavailable (and probably will remain so), and fuel economy is low on V-8 LCs. Hybrids score as high as the 911, though they depend on a hugely complex drivetrain.

Lexus fits one of the industry’s worst infotainment systems to the LC, but lavishes the cabin with beautiful trim, a glass roof, and an ethereally clear high-end sound system.

With the LC, Lexus fills the slot left behind by the former SC convertible. The LC’s mission is entirely different. It’s a flagship for Lexus, one that’s far more emotional and focused. The price isn’t a surprise, then: the LC 500 starts from $92,995, the LC 500h from $97,405.

Continue Reading

The Car Connection Consumer Review

Rate and Review your car for The Car Connection! Tell us your own ratings for a vehicle you own. Rate your car on Performance, Safety, Features and more.
Write a Review
Compare the 2018 Lexus LC against the competition
Compare All Cars
Looking for a different year of the Lexus LC?
Read reviews & get prices
Related Used Listings
Browse used listings in your area
See More Used
 