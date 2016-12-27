The 2017 Lexus IS covers the basics for the sport compact luxury sedan segment without going too far overboard.

Base cars get a long list of good creature comforts and a newly standard advanced safety suite, top-of-the-line models include everything from rear-drive and a quick trigger to massive infotainment and leather everywhere.

Most buyers will start with the turbo-4 in the IS 200t, but there are all-wheel drive options in the IS 300 and 350. Lexus' own F Sport appearance and handling package is available at every stop, along with a list of optional upgrades.

The Lexus IS earns a 7.2 overall out of 10 on our new ratings scale. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Styling and performance

Lexus updated the front and rear bumpers on the IS model this year, but you may be hard pressed to spot the differences on dealer lots. The spindle grille still has its critics, but the interior materials and layout is one of our favorites.

Under the hood of most cars will be a 2.0-liter turbo-4 that makes 241 horsepower and is within spitting distance of similar powertrains offered by Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. On paper, the Lexus engine should be just as strong of a performer as the others—some of our experts say that it isn't, others say that the numbers don't lie. Regardless of our opinions, the engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic and rear-drive.

Opting for all-wheel drive adds two cylinders and $3,000 to the bottom line. The IS 300 is the de facto entry all-wheel drive machine, but adds a V-6 that makes 255 hp and swaps in a 6-speed automatic.

Stepping up (or perhaps on top) is the IS 350 that uses the same 3.5-liter V-6, but makes 306 hp here and can be either rear- or all-wheel drive. (Rear-drive versions get the 8-speed autobox that we like, all-wheel-drive versions make do with the 6-speed.) It's the performer of the group but requires the optional F-Sport upgrade to fully unlock all of its performance. F Sport, which is available on every car, is an appearance and handling package that also adds an additional throttle and transmission tune that is more aggressive.

Base Lexus IS 200t models manage around 25 mpg combined, but the rest hover around 20 mpg combined. Premium fuel is required in all engines.

Comfort, safety, and features

The Lexus IS is a little smaller than its competitors and it shows in the interior packaging. The front seats are the best positions in the house, rear seat passengers have to make do with a little less space than others in its class (about 3 inches). Four adults should be able to fit within the IS—we hesitate putting any more in there.

Interior materials are top-notch and the layout is handsome, although the climate control screen is a decade overdue for a replacement.

Safety ratings are still in the mail (and they may never arrive), but the Lexus IS gets new advanced safety systems that put it ahead of many in its class. Forward collision warning, lane departure alert with active lane control, and automatic high beams are all now standard on the IS. We applaud that effort.

We don't get behind the idea that a simple rearview camera is still a $350 option on the $40,000 IS—or buried in a pricey options package with heated seats. Can you hear our fingers waving, Lexus?

Base cars are fitted with a long list of convenience features that are impressive. A 7.0-inch infotainment screen is standard, same goes for Bluetooth connectivity. All models of the Lexus IS also include keyless ignition, a moonroof, standard LED headlights, leatherette upholstery, steering wheel-mounted audio and phone controls, Siri Eyes Free for Apple iPhones, and advanced safety systems.