2017 Lexus GX 460

Underneath its sharply-styled body and high-end interior, the Lexus GX 460 hides a utilitarian frame and a suspension shared with the foreign-market Toyota Land Cruiser Prado.

Why's that important? The Prado, which is unrelated to the Land Cruiser sold at Toyota dealers in the United States, is a serious work truck designed for farmers in Australia and peacekeepers in Somalia. That helps explain some of its compromises—but despite its high step-in and quirky tailgate, the Lexus GX 460 does a lot of things very well.

The GX is available in base, Premium, and Luxury trim levels.

We've scored it a 6.6 out of 10, giving it extra points for its roominess and its ruggedness. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

For 2017, the GX largely stands pat after a facelift a couple of years back. A new sport styling package is on the options list, but it seems at odds with the GX's go-anywhere personality.

Lexus GX styling and performance

The GX recently received the brand's "spindle" grille design, which looks great on its sedans but has had a tough transition into the world of SUVs. It's a little awkward from the front, while the clear tail lamps at the rear don't do it any favors. Things are better inside, where the most recent redesign cleaned up the instrument panel a bit. Though there are a few more rugged interior bits, for the most part everything inside looks price-appropriate.

With its low running boards, chrome trim all around, you might not expect the GX 460 to be a serious rock-crawler. In that, you'd be right, but it's also definitely more than another off-road poseur. This tough body-on-frame 'ute has low-range gearing, as well as a host of electronic aids that will help you maintain control in various conditions, and a true center differential lock that you'd use for sand, mud, or snow. The full-time four-wheel drive system includes a Torsen center differential, distributing power 60 percent to the rear wheels in normal driving, with more sent to the rear wheels during acceleration (not just when a wheel slips), so its deft on snowy driveways, too.

It lacks some of the off-road goodies of the Prado and its low-hanging front bumper is likely to get snagged on rocks when the going gets seriously rough, but overall the GX retains more capability than most SUVs on the market.

Anyone who's driven a true body-on-frame, truck-based SUV like the GX before will probably feel right at home in it. With a 301-horsepower V-8, it accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 7.8 seconds, which is slow for a V-8. The 6-speed automatic transmission provides quick, smooth shifts, so at least there are no flat spots in the power delivery. The standard Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System is a mixed blessing. It helps keep the vehicle level in corners and in precarious off-road situations, but occasionally the suspension exhibits the odd characteristic of being too stiff yet boasting tires too soft to ride well over certain bumps. The cabin is quiet, as a Lexus should be inside. Light, long-ratio steering and a soft brake pedal enforce the idea that it's a traditional SUV at heart, which is fine as long as you know what you're getting into.

Lexus GX comfort, safety, and features.

A commanding view out the front windshield comes courtesy of a seating position that's high relative to the window line. Well padded, supportive seats combine with plenty of headroom and legroom to make this a really pleasant place to be. The second row is roomy, too, but the third row is small, impractical, and hard to access. And let's not forget about the side-opening hatch, which is hinged to the right (a reminder that this vehicle was designed for right-hand drive countries like Japan, Australia, and South Africa). It'll always be in your way if you're unloading the vehicle against a curb.

Despite the truck roots of the GX 460, Lexus has equipped it with all the common convenience and luxury features, and the Premium grade steps up to the rich infotainment features and tech extras. Parking assist, a 330-watt Mark Levinson surround-sound system, and a rear-seat entertainment system are among the extras. So are two different safety-tech packages that together can bring a forward collision warning, driver attention monitor, adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams, crawl control, lane-departure warning, and a surround-view camera. The navigation system that's available in the GX comes with the Enform suite of services, including operator-assisted destination searching.

Surprisingly, however, the base trim level's seats are outfitted in synthetic, rather than genuine, leather. But at around $52,000, the base GX is fairly inexpensive for what it is.

Though it hasn't been crash tested by either the IIHS or the NHTSA, the GX comes with the expected safety gear like eight airbags and anti-whiplash head restraints. Automatic emergency braking is on the options list, but only for the range-topping Luxury trim level.

There's no bigger reminder of the car's truck roots than its gas mileage. The GX 460 manages just 15 mpg city, 20 highway, 17 combined on premium fuel.