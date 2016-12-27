Unlike Lexus's ES sedans, which appeal to comfort-oriented buyers, the GS is a sport sedan, first and foremost. Offered in GS 200t, GS 350, GS 350 AWD, and GS 450h hybrid models—each with its own available F Sport treatment—the mid-size GS four-door serves as sharper-edged competition for luxury heavyweights like the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, BMW 5-Series, and Audi A6. The hybrid's most direct rival might be the Acura RLX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD.

Lexus added a turbocharged 4-cylinder engine for the 2016 model year, but the 2017 changes mostly revolve around added equipment. The Lexus Safety System+ becomes standard. It includes forward collision warnings with emergency braking and pedestrian detection, radar cruise control, intelligent high beam headlights, and lane departure warnings with lane departure prevention. Also new this year are a standard navigation system on the GS 200t and a limited slip differential for models with the F Sport package.

In our updated rating system, we give the GS a 7.2. It's strengths include handsome styling, agile handling, a wide range of engine choices, and a quality interior. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Styling and Performance

With the characteristic Lexus "spindle" grille, the GS asserts its identity among sport sedans in a refreshing way. We like the voluptuous, organic side sheet metal matched with the somewhat conservative roof profile, and the way that the exterior pairs with the Nakamichi-minimalist interior, which is outfitted with quality materials and LED lighting. As for the GS 450h hybrid, it gets the usual blue hybrid badges, a choice of unvarnished bamboo, and hybrid-specific information screens.

All versions of the GS sport electric power steering and independent, multi-link suspensions for the front and rear. Thanks to some impressive tuning, light-weight suspension, and a stiff body, the GS offers nimble handling. The well-executed power steering keeps the base car pleasant, nimble, and communicative, while offering a composed ride.

Opt for an F Sport, and you get an adaptive suspension as well as active steering with variable gear ratios. Those features combine with other performance bits to set a new benchmark for the brand. The only drawback? Low tolerance for potholes and bad pavement junctions.

The GS 200t features a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 that makes 241 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. It comes only with an 8-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive, and Lexus claims it will reach 60 mph in 7.2 seconds. Acceleration is reasonably strong once underway, but stomping on the gas pedal under any circumstance results in a significant delay while the transmission and turbocharger decide what to do. Even drivers who aren't performance-minded might find themselves defaulting to the paddle shifters. With a starting price in the mid-$40,000s, the GS 200t is less expensive than the GS 350 by several thousand dollars, and fuel economy is better at 22/32/26 mpg, though the F Sport equipment lowers that to 24 mpg combined.

The GS 350, with a 311-hp 3.5-liter V-6 mated to an 8-speed automatic, is more satisfying. While all-wheel-drive variants continue to use an older 6-speed automatic transmission, those with rear-wheel drive have the newer 8-speed unit. Lexus defies the traditions of its brand by piping engine and exhaust notes into the cabin. With rear-wheel drive, a base GS 350 will hit 60 mph in 5.7 seconds, and return 20/28/23 mpg.

The hybrid isn't slow either. Accelerating up to 60 mpg takes just 5.5 seconds, and it earns impressive fuel economy ratings of 29 mpg city, 34 mpg highway, 31 mpg combined. The rear-wheel drive GS 450h hybrid pairs a special Atkinson-cycle version of the GS 350's 3.5-liter V-6 with a 147-kw motor and 30-kw nickel-metal-hydride battery pack—altogether making 338 hp. This hybrid delivers strong acceleration, as well as comfortable and quiet low-speed all-electric operation.

There's also a quite sporty Lexus GS F sedan, which we cover separately.

Interior, Safety, and Features

In comfort and spaciousness, the Lexus GS feels warm and inviting. The standard 10-way power seats are comfortable, and buyers can get 18-way power front seats with heating and ventilation and semi-aniline leather in the loveliest of shades. But what makes the GS a little less appealing are its tight back-seat leg room and rather shallow trunk. It's a matter of priorities, you see.

The base set of features in the 2017 GS is impressive in itself, wrapping in dual-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth connectivity, LED ambient lighting, a 12-speaker AM/FM/DVD audio system, HD radio, a USB port, an auxiliary input jack, faux leather upholstery, 10-way power front seats, LED headlights and turn signals, an auto-dimming rearview mirror with a universal garage door opener, heated auto-dimming exterior mirrors, a sunroof, and alloy wheels.

In addition to the new Lexus Safety System +, the GS comes standard with 10 airbags altogether—front, side, curtain, and knees—as well as active headrests, a rearview camera, parking sensors, and blind spot monitors with rear cross traffic alerts. It has performed well in the crash tests it has been subjected to, but it hasn't undergone all crash tests.