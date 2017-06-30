The 2018 Lexus ES mid-size sedan may be the most traditional model left in the brand’s lineup. It’s more spacious than the IS sport sedan, at a similar price, and softer and more comfortable than the GS sport sedan, which is the same size. As Lexus sedans have tried to be for almost 30 years, it’s polished, smooth, and quiet. Both the standard ES 350 and the ES 300h hybrid models are offered in standard, Premier, and Ultra Luxury models, with the Premier package replacing last year’s Premium trim.

We give the ES a score of 7.3 out of 10 points, awarding it extra credits for its calm, refined demeanor, a luxurious interior, and a very good track record in safety. (Read more about how we rate cars.) Last year’s ES added several active-safety systems; for 2018, changes are minimal.

Traditionally the ES has been among the most conservative Lexus designs, though it has been updated with the more assertive front-end styling found in newer models. Otherwise, the latest generation introduced in 2014 is quietly attractive without earlier generations’ slab-sided appearance. Inside, the horizontal lines of a wide cabin balances space with elegance, adding luxury with rich materials and a choice of different woods as accents.

The Lexus ES has just two powertrains: more common will be a 268-horsepower 3.5-liter V-6 paired with a 6-speed automatic. The option is a 2.5-liter 4-cylinder that works with parent Toyota’s two-motor hybrid system that allows the usual short periods of all-electric driving. The V-6 offers smooth and solid acceleration, while the hybrid delivers acceptable performance and remarkably high fuel economy for a large and luxurious sedan. On the road, steering is nicely weighted and the suspension is more athletic than you might expect from a car with such a cushioned ride.

The Lexus ES has a generous cabin that’s larger than its mid-size segment inside. The front seats accommodate even larger drivers, and you can legitimately fit three adults in the rear if needed, while two will find the rear seat downright spacious. The hybrid ES loses trunk space and the pass-through for things like skis. The space is silent too, with remarkably effective noise insulation delivering close to utter silence inside the car.

Safety scores are high, reflecting an IIHS designation of Top Safety Pick+ and a raft of electronic active-safety systems as standard equipment.

Every version of the Lexus ES comes well equipped for the price, with the newly-named Premier middle grade likely to be the most popular version. The top-end cars carry a remarkable set of features even for a premium brand, and the only drawbacks we found were on the audio and entertainment front. Toyota continues to fit the Lexus Remote Touch mouse-like interface that moves a pointer on the center display screen. We’ve never been fans of this system, and its drawbacks come into sharper focus with the lack of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an increasing rarity for 2018.