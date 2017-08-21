2018 Land Rover Discovery Review

2018 Land Rover Discovery
7.0
Expert Rating
The Car Connection Expert Review

Aaron Cole Aaron Cole Managing Editor
August 21, 2017

The 2018 Land Rover Discovery is a spacious three-row crossover with more capability than anything that doesn’t ride on tank tracks.

The 2018 Land Rover Discovery begs for exploration. Beyond the literal meaning, the big SUV that was rebooted last year is impressively spacious, capable, composed, and somewhat inconspicuous.

It carries over essentially unchanged from last year’s new model, and earns an impressive 7.4 overall. Fuel economy is always going to hold back a 5,000-pound SUV, but it excels in comfort and performance. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The Discovery’s profile will be foreign to people familiar with the name. Land Rover ditched the brick-in-the-wind shape of earlier generations for a smoother shape that cuts a cleaner hole through the air. It reads nearly bulbous in photos, but in person, nose-to-nose, the Disco is still as big as it’s ever been. We bemoan the lost “alpine” windows and tail-mounted spares of yesteryear, but will willingly trade both for the same off-road prowess.

Under the hoods of most new Discovery models will be a capable and powerful 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6 that asks for premium unleaded. It smoothly delivers 340 horsepower, which is enough for highway passing, but requires more attention and a little heavier feet off-road than we were expecting.

An optional turbodiesel V-6 solves that dilemma for us. It’s prolific 443 pound-feet of pull comes on song much earlier in the rev range, and it returns marginally better fuel economy. It’s $2,000 dearer than the gas engine, but we’d recommend most buyers consider the oil-burner: it’s quieter, stronger, and smarter.

Like anything with a Land Rover badge, the new Discovery comes at a premium. Base models start at around $51,000, but HSE Luxury-trimmed Discovery SUVs can summit $80,000 almost as easily as they can ascend the nearest mountain.

Set course for the grocery store via Mount Denali. The Discovery almost demands it.

