The 2018 Kia Stinger looks to be the answer to nearly every enthusiast’s dream—a rear-wheel drive compact sedan at a price that will, presumably, undercut the BMW 3-Series and the Cadillac ATS.

With the Stinger, Kia enters territory that’s new for the Korean brand. It’s meant to be a grand touring car, Kia says, with continental styling and considerable road testing on the challenging Nurburgring race track in Germany.

That’s heady language from a brand that has only flirted with truly sport-oriented vehicles before, but it has been a long time coming. The Stinger borrows heavily from Kia’s long-running GT Concept, which made its initial debut way back in 2011 but was updated several times subsequently.

Sport-oriented powertrain

Under its long hood, a 2.0-liter turbo-4 or 3.3-liter twin turbo V-6 power the Stinger. The 4-cylinder is rated at 255 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque, the latter of which comes on at just 1,400 rpm. The V-6, meanwhile, comes in at an impressive 365-hp and 376 pound-feet. Kia says the V-6 will run up to 60 mph in about 5 seconds, which is quick but sounds conservative.

An eight-speed automatic gearbox will be the only on offer. It’s an in-house unit shared with the automaker’s K900 sedan and it will include a pair of paddle shifters mounted behind the steering wheel.

Underneath, the Stinger rides on a 114.4-inch wheelbase, which stretches a little longer than potential rivals like the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, the Lexus IS, and the BMW 3-Series. Overall, it’s more than 190 inches from head to toe—a figure that again dwarfs its rivals. It’s not quite the ultra-compact rear-wheel drive sedan that many expected from Kia, but its price point will likely undercut its European, Asian, and American rivals.

All-wheel drive will be available on the Stinger, but a mechanical limited slip differential on rear-drive models speaks to the sedan’s athletic mission. The Stinger’s front suspension consists of MacPherson struts up front and a multi-link setup out back. The V-6 model will include four-piston front brakes supplied by Brembo.

The Stinger will also come with adaptive dampers, a first for Kia, and a drive select switch that can change throttle response and shift patterns. Its rack-mounted electric power steering setup has been tuned to deliver more road feel than we’ve come accustomed to in other Kias—something that could help it stand out in a competitive field with lots of brand loyalty.

The full package

It’s the Stinger’s shape that Kia hopes will attract buyers.

The long and chiseled hood reaches back into a raked windshield and athletic rear haunches that underscore the car’s rear-drive design. It’s fairly clean and simple in its detailing, which is intended to not detract from its side profile.

The look channels some European cars, particularly Maseratis and Alfa Romeos, but comes across not quite as a facsimile of something from the land of supercars.

Inside, nappa leather, a thick leather-wrapped steering wheel, and large gauges ringed in metal speak to the Stinger’s luxury mission. Between those gauges sits a color screen that can be configured to display performance data like cornering g-forces and lap times.

The Stinger's infotainment system looks like a tablet attached to its dash top, a look that's en vogue among German brands. Below the screen sits a trio of round climate control gauges.

In the Stinger’s center stack, it will feature an updated version of the automaker’s infotainment system and an available 15-speaker, 720-watt audio system branded by Harman/Kardon.

Front and back seats have plenty of leg room, although with any fastback shape, rear passengers are asked to do with a little less head room to make room for its sleek profile.

In terms of safety, the Stinger will be offered with automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and even a fatigue sensor that sounds alerts if it detects a tired driver. A height-adjustable heads-up display system will also be on the options list.