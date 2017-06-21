2017 Kia Sorento Review

2017 Kia Sorento
7.0
Expert Rating
$25,400
MSRP based on L FWD
 
See Your Price
Shopping for a new Kia Sorento?
See exclusive deals in your area
See Your Price

The Car Connection Expert Rating Breakdown?

7.0
on a scale of 1 to 10
Styling
7.0
Expert Rating
Performance
6.0
Expert Rating
Comfort & Quality
8.0
Expert Rating
Safety
7.0
Expert Rating
Features
8.0
Expert Rating
Fuel Economy
6.0
Expert Rating
Consumer Reviews
3 Reviews
Write a Review
2017
The Car Connection
2017
The Car Connection

The Car Connection Expert Review

Bengt Halvorson Bengt Halvorson Deputy Editor

The 2017 Kia Sorento stays true to its high-value roots, but it's grown up in refinement and comfort.

Last year the Kia Sorento received a full redesign, with completely new sheet metal, a new body structure, a newly available turbocharged inline-4 engine, plus modest gains in interior space and major gains in general cabin comfort and ride quality.

The catch was that the Kia Sorento didn't look all that much different than the model from the previous year; for so long now, the Sorento has been on such a lock-step evolutionary path that the changes fit right in with the series of minor updates the Sorento's had in recent years. For 2017, it's available in a wide array of L, LX, EX, SX, and SXL trim levels.

We give the Sorento a rating of 7.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Kia Sorento styling and performance

But it's a lot more than that, with every bit of sheet metal and every piece of trim changed. The exterior melts right into the family-crossover tapestry, and that could be a positive or a negative depending on your own priorities. From the outside, the redesign is so evolutionary that it’s easy to let your mind fill in the lines—from all but the side, perhaps. Inside, the redesign is a lot easier to see at first glance. The cabin of the 2017 Sorento has been quite dramatically tidied-up and made more sophisticated, with more soft-touch trims all around—wherever front occupants are expected to typically touch—and climate and navigation/audio controls are cordoned off into nice, neat control pods.

The 2017 Sorento still offers a third-row seat, to bump its capacity from five up to seven if you so desire. With a length and wheelbase about 3 inches longer than the previous 2015-and-earlier model, the Sorento at last graduates from the in-between size class it's occupied for more than a decade, somewhat larger than the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4.

The Kia Sorento has a 185-horsepower, 2.4-liter inline-4 and a 290-hp, a 3.3-liter V-6, or a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 making 240 hp and 260 pound-feet of torque. All three powertrains include a 6-speed automatic transmission and can be equipped with front- or all-wheel drive. While the V-6 might have 50 more horsepower, the 2.0T model is the one that actually feels perkier in most types of driving—all but off-the-line acceleration.

Kia Sorento comfort, features, and fuel economy

From the driver’s seat, it’s easy to feel that there’s been major improvement in the way this re-engineered model responds and performs. Steering is much-improved versus the previous Sorento, and previous Kias in general, and in particular there’s better tracking on center, plus better brake feel, a suspension that keeps a firm, composed ride, and an all-new body structure that’s far stiffer, with more than double the high-strength steel. Altogether, the Sorento has what Kia set out to achieve: a vault-like, German-style ride and the a heftier, more confident feel in general—even though the lineup has lost some weight.

Off-roading isn’t entirely in the Sorento’s playbook, but it has all the right moves for "soft roading" or snowy conditions—including 7.3 inches of ground clearance, and a diff-lock mode that splits the power 50/50. All models of the Sorento are up for towing; and for V-6 models, that’s up to 5,000 pounds.

Seats have been redesigned all around, and in front the driving position relative to the dash has changed. In top SX and S-L models, the driver’s seat now has extendable thigh bolsters—definitely of use to taller drivers. Second-row accommodations are essentially the same for two- and three-row versions, although you get an underseat storage system in two-row models. In any case, it’s a little too hard and short for adults to be comfortable over a long day—although the third row will do just fine for a quick dinner outing, if passengers there aren't too tall.

Value and features for the money have always been a big deal for Kia. The automaker is clearly reaching upmarket here; but there's still a base 2017 Kia Sorento L, offered only with the 2.4-liter engine and front-wheel drive, but it’s a different animal than the upper-trim models, omitting things like UVO audio, roof rails, and acoustic glass entirely; but it’s offered for about $26,000—a great value LX and EX models are the heart of the market, and EX models can be had with the turbocharged inline-4 or the V-6. SX and SXL models are only offered in V-6 trim. At the top of the lineup, the SXL gets a nappa leather interior and 19-inch chrome-finish wheels.

SX and SXL models get an Infinity 10-speaker sound system that’s been tuned to get the best sound out of digital files, while upper trims get a full navigation system with live traffic and most models in the lineup come with UVO eServices capability, with apps for Yelp, Pandora, and other services. Lane departure warning, frontal crash warning, surround-view cameras, and adaptive are all available on all but the L.

Continue Reading

The Car Connection Consumer Review

3 Reviews
5 star
67%
4 star
33%
3 star
0%
2 star
0%
1 star
0%
Rate and Review your car for The Car Connection! Tell us your own ratings for a vehicle you own. Rate your car on Performance, Safety, Features and more.
Write a Review
May 28, 2017
2017 Kia Sorento EX V6 AWD

Exceptional SUV for the Price

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
I do not think there is any better SUV for the price. The style, ride, and the price beat anything out there in the mid-tier SUV category. Spacious inside, but still drives like a car. The 6 cylinder provides... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
November 29, 2016
2017 Kia Sorento EX V6 FWD

Nice vehicle for the price.

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Love the drivers seat adjustments, telescoping steering column, and the back up camera. Comfortable to drive long distances. Good fuel economy. Third row is perfect for the Kids so far they are thrilled with... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
July 19, 2016
2017 Kia Sorento EX V6 AWD

Very impressed!

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
I just got back from a vacation with my wife and two teenage kids in Estes Park, Colorado. We rented a new Sorento (it had 68 miles on the odometer when we got it). First impression was very positive and as... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
Compare the 2017 Kia Sorento against the competition
Compare All Cars
Looking for a different year of the Kia Sorento?
Read reviews & get prices
Related Used Listings
Browse used listings in your area
See More Used

2017 Kia Sorento Pricing Insights

  • 2017 Sorento available; 2016 model long gone
  • Bonus: $2,000 cash back
  • Finance: 0.0% APR for 66 months, plus $1,000 bonus
  • Lease: From $209 for 36 months
See Your Price
 