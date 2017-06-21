The 2017 Kia Rio is a subcompact that appeals to buyers' wallets first, hearts second. It's an agreeable package that can be configured in hatchback or sedan form, but not without some compromises.

Base LX cars aren't places you'll want to be for long, while EX and SX (hatchback only) models are more suited for everyday buyers.

The Kia Rio earns a 4.7 out of 10 our overall scale. Its fuel economy and style are its highlights, safety and features are another story. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Styling and performance

The hatchback is the shape we admire most in the Kia Rio, but the sedan brings together the proportions better than other subcompact four-doors. We like the crisp lines and European attitude about the Rio, but we found that a stylish swooping roofline writes a bad check that rear seat passengers pay for in head room.

Inside, the Rio is wholly acceptable with some soft-touch surfaces and flair found in more expensive competitors. We prefer the confines of the Honda Fit above the Rio, but we wouldn't fault Kia designers for being lazy—effort is apparent.

Under the hood, the Kia makes do with a single engine choice mated to a 6-speed automatic or manual transmission. The 138-horsepower, 1.6-liter inline-4 quietly works away in the background without interfering—or inspiring—in day-to-day drives. The autobox will be more commonplace, the manual is reserved for base LX sedan models only. In either configuration combined mileage hovers at around 30 mpg.

We've found that the steering isn't as nicely weighted as the Ford Fiesta—or as communicative—but the Rio performs as expected for its price. Our only demerit: The ride in the Rio can be jarring over less-than-ideal pavement.

Comfort, safety, and features

Comfort may not be the Kia's forte (see what we did there?) but it is functional. We prefer the hatch for its versatility, but either model can get the job done. Kia's packaging doesn't use the space as efficiently the Hyundai Accent or the Honda Fit, so either drive or call "shotgun" early and often when faced with the Rio.

The seats are bolstered properly and adjustable for most models, and the Rio received much needed sound deadening materials last year. It'll hold five adults, but please, make it quick.

The Kia Rio won't impress on its safety record, either. Federal testers gave it a four-star overall rating (out of five) and noted that rear seat passengers risk increased injury in side collisions. Put simply: there are more, safer cars on the road today.

The story for features isn't much better. Base cars are one of the few on the road today without power equipment (it can be added) and options include an "Eco" variant that adds start-stop to the engine, or a "Designer" package that throws in leather accents. Pick one, not both.

Don't ask for a sunroof or heated seats in the Kia Rio, they're just not in the cards at all.

One good note: The Kia Rio comes with a comprehensive 5-year/60,000-mile warranty that's better than most of its rivals.