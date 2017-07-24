The 2018 Kia Optima Hybrid starts with great bones. The hybrid sedan borrows its good looks and superlative safety record from the Kia Optima sedan and adds a fuel-efficient powertrain that tops more than 40 mpg combined.

For those reasons, the 2018 Optima Hybrid earns a heady 7.3 overall score on our scale, reflective of its good features, great fuel economy, and better safety. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The 2018 version doesn’t change at all from last year, which should be good news for shoppers.

The base powertrain is a 2.0-liter inline-4 with a 1.62-kwh battery pack and electric motor. The combination manages a 39 mpg city, 46 highway, 42 combined rating by the EPA, which falls behind its main rival, the Toyota Camry hybrid, by 4 mpg combined. Those looking for more fuel efficiency may consider the Kia Optima Plug-in Hybrid, which mates the same 2.0-liter inline-4 to a 9.8-kwh battery and electric motor combo that can power the Optima PHEV on electrons alone for 27 miles. The combo has been rated by the EPA at 103 MPGe, or 40 mpg combined without a full charge.

The Optima Hybrid borrows liberally from the Optima’s looks, which is a good thing. Only a few small badges give away its electrified powertrain, and its sleeker looks still turn heads on the road. Although not as daring as its predecessor, the Optima lineup (including the Optima Hybrid) focused more on interior refinement and ride quality that sheet-metal bravado.

Inside, the Optima Hybrid is a subtle affair with a plain spoken interior that manages to be functional without being boring.

Normally, we’d say the Optima’s ace is its ride quality and comfort, but the Optima Hybrid smothers rough roads even better.