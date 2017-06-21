2017 Kia K900

Part of Kia's push to move upmarket, the 2017 K900 full-size luxury sedan may look like something of an odd duck to those consumers who still associate the Korean brand with the cheap and not very cheerful economy cars that spearheaded its arrival into the United States more than 20 years ago.

But if you haven't been paying attention, Kia has earned its place as a mainstream brand with a lot of style. The K900, however, is a bit more of a head-scratcher than the rest of the brand's lineup. While there's no denying it is a quiet and comfortable car, its value equation has been eroded by sister brand Hyundai's new Genesis sub-division. As such, we've rated the K900 a 6.6 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

For 2017, the K900 carries over with only some minor trim level feature shuffling. It's available in three configurations—V6 Premium, V6 Luxury, and V8 Luxury—and the price of entry is about $51,000. It offers interior space nearly on par with a full-size Mercedes-Benz S-Class with a price tag that slightly undercuts the brand's mid-size E-Class.

Kia K900 styling and performance

While Kia's smaller cars have crisp European lines, the big K900 comes across a little more anodyne. Last year, Kia tweaked the K900's grille and rear end to add a bit more chrome—which the brand seems toe equate with "upmarket." It's a pleasant, inoffensive design, but it's also anonymous and a little less than cohesive.

Lined up with Kia's smaller Cadenza (which was just redesigned for 2017) and Optima sedans, only size really distinguishes the three cars. While that's good for building brand identity, it also means that a $22,000 Optima could be mistaken for Kia's flagship. That works better for Mercedes-Benz better than it does for Kia. Up against cars like the Volvo S90 and even the G80, the K900's design language is a little muddy and derivative.

The K900's interior is likewise not really a standout, but it does boast clean, functional lines and terrific stretch-out space for five adults.

Kia offers two engines in the K900, a 311-horsepower 3.8-liter V-6 and a 420-hp 5.0-liter V-8. Both engines utilize an 8-speed automatic to power the rear wheels, but unlike most other big luxury sedans, all-wheel drive isn't offered as an option.

Behind the wheel, it's heavy and pleasant enough to drive, but offers neither the bank-vault solidity of the largest Mercedes-Benz nor the sportiness of an Audi. The biggest Kia corners flat, but without demonstrating any zeal.

Kia K900 comfort and features

The K900 is comfortable inside, with leather and wood trim and a feature list that's about par with its segment. That said, it lacks any single feature that's unique or sets it apart from other contenders, and it's not even an especially great value against the more modern Genesis G80. In the end, Kia’s new K900 luxury sedan is comfortable, quiet, predictable, and easy to understand. It's a decent opening effort to put "a stake in the ground," as one executive told us. As prices range from about $51,000 to more than $65,000, the K900 will likely find buyers willing to forego a prestige brand to obtain its decent value for the money.

Kia says it plans to stay in the luxury segment permanently. Today, the K900 falls somewhere between a premium sedan and a genuine luxury car competing with the Germans. That’s how Lexus started, and we won’t count Kia out—but we wish it offered at least a few distinctive aspects or features.

On the safety front, the K900 hasn't been crash tested by the IIHS or the NHTSA, meaning we can't assign it a score. It does raise some eyebrows by forcing customers to pay extra for collision avoidance tech like automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control. Just a couple of years ago when the K900 was launched, those features were typically optional—but today, most rivals include those features in their base configurations.

Without a hybrid or diesel version to provide a fuel-efficient headliner. EPA ratings are about average for the segment, with the V-6 at 20 mpg combined at the V-8 at 18 mpg combined.