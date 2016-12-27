It may look like the boxy, truck-like Cherokee of yore, but the Jeep Patriot is a very different animal. It's dated up against rivals—including the latest Cherokee and the pint-sized Renegade parked across the Jeep showroom—but the Patriot may be worth a look if value is one of your main priorities.

We consider the Jeep Patriot below average in most categories, rating it a 4.7 out of 10, but its low price and cheeky personality make it worth consideration if simple transportation is what you're after. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

For 2017, the Patriot's lineup is largely unchanged as the small crossover awaits a full redesign next year. The 2017 Jeep Patriot is available in Sport, Sport SE, 75th Anniversary (even though last year was the brand's 75th birthday), Latitude, and High Altitude trim levels.

The Patriot lands in an intriguing middle ground for crossovers between mainstream models like the Honda CR-V, Subaru Forester, or Toyota RAV4, and some of the smaller models such as the Subaru Crosstrek, Nissan Juke, and Mazda CX-5. The Patriot is also essentially identical to the Jeep Compass, aside from its exterior styling. Jeep positions the Compass as a slightly more premium model, but there the differences are purely cosmetic.

While the original Patriot was something of a disaster—think loud, sluggish, austere, and wholly undesirable—Jeep has found ways to make this crossover a far better, more appealing vehicle. Today, its sensibly sized package combines macho Jeep lines with enough softness and civility to make it practical family transport. It may not be the newest or best-equipped, but its value is hard to deny.

2017 Jeep Patriot styling and performance

The Patriot's boxy, trim, bold exterior yields a useful interior with good cargo space and rear seatbacks that flip forward easily to make more room. We’ve found entry and exit very easy, thanks to the tall roofline, with plenty of head room front and back—although the one surprise is that the seating position is lower than expected, with the dash high and enveloping and the roof rails especially thick.

The base engine on the Patriot is a 158-horsepower, 2.0-liter inline-4 mated to either a 5-speed manual or a continuously variable transmission (CVT). The 2.0-liter engine is only offered with front-wheel drive and isn't highly recommended.

Opt for the four-wheel drive Patriot and you'll net a 2.4-liter inline-4 that puts out 172 hp mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic—unless you add the Freedom Drive II package to a four-wheel-drive Patriot. That package brings with it hill descent control, skid plates, tow hooks, and a few other off road goodies as well as the CVT. That package may sound appealing to budding off-roaders, but its inclusion of the CVT brings down drivability on streets and highways with its rubber band-like responses and a generally uncouth demeanor. The 6-speed automatic is a more recent addition to the Patriot lineup and it works exceptionally well in this application.

2017 Jeep Patriot comfort, safety, and features

The Patriot was treated to an interior facelift back in 2011 that improved things, but that was more than half a decade ago. All models have decent front seat room, but rear passengers won't have a lot of space for stretching out. And even with all options piled onto a High Altitude, the look and feel inside is more about durability than luxury.

Given its old design, it is not a huge surprise that the Patriot lacks some of the more advanced safety options commonly found from rivals today. There's no collision avoidance tech available and while the Patriot has performed well in some crash tests, a "Poor" rating in the IIHS' small overlap test is troubling.

Base Patriot Sports are sparsely equipped; you'll have to pay extra for air conditioning and power windows. But it's also among the least expensive vehicles on the road today, which may be appealing to those on a strict budget.

In base configuration with front-drive and a 5-speed manual transmission, the Patriot returns 23 mpg city, 30 highway, 26 combined. With all-wheel drive, the larger 2.4-liter, and the automatic, those numbers dip significantly to 20/26/22 mpg.