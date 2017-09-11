2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Review

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
7.7
Expert Rating
$30,595
MSRP based on Altitude 4x2
 
The Car Connection Expert Rating Breakdown?

The Car Connection Expert Review

Kirk Bell Kirk Bell Editor
September 11, 2017

Only poor crash test scores keep the Grand Cherokee down, as this talented family hauler offers luxury and utility and buyers can choose off-road capability, track talent, or even more luxury.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is family vehicle that can do more than just carry the kids and their hockey gear. It’s ready to go off-road, tow a trailer, or, if you buy the right model, attack a racetrack. It exceeds what is expected of a family crossover, and we rate it highly, though we recognize that safety is becoming a problem for this aging vehicle. It gets a 7.7 out of 10 on our scale. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Jeep makes big news for 2018 by introducing the absolutely crazy Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. Powered by the same supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 found in the Dodge Hellcat models, it cranks out 707 horsepower and can reach 180 mph. It also gets a beefed up all-wheel-drive system and transmission to handle all that power, bigger brakes, more cooling, and performance seats.

Other changes for 2018 include the addition of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to the 8.4-inch version of the Uconnect infotainment system, a new 7.0-inch Uconnect screen on base models instead of a 5.0-inch screen, active noise cancellation for the vehicle through the available Alpine audio system, and a new Sterling Edition package to celebrate the model’s 25th anniversary.

The Grand Cherokee is offered in a variety of models: Laredo, Limited, Overland, Summit, Trailhawk, SRT, and the new Trackhawk. Five engines are offered. They start with a 295-horsepower 3.6-liter V-6. Next up is a 360-hp 5.7-liter V-8. The Grand Cherokee is unique in offering a diesel engine; the 3.0-liter turbodiesel puts out 240 hp and 420 pound-feet of torque. The SRT model gets a 475-hp 6.4-liter V-8, and the Trackhawk has the supercharged V-8. All engines are backed by a fantastic 8-speed automatic.

Fuel economy starts out at a decent 19 mpg city, 26 highway, 21 combined with rear-wheel drive V-6, but the V-8s suffer. The diesel manages 25 mpg combined.

Towing capacity ranges from 6,200 pounds for the V-6 to 7,400 pounds for the diesel.

Jeep also offers four four-wheel-drive systems, ranging from basic to advanced. Quadra-Drive II is the top system. It has low-range gearing, a rear limited-slip differential, a Selec-Terrain system that controls the electronics of several vehicle systems to help the vehicle handle any terrain, hill-start assist, hill-descent control, and a low-speed cruise control called Selec-Speed. Jeep also offers a variety of off-road packages and an air suspension that can raise the vehicle to clear off-road obstacles.

The Grand Cherokee is refined, too. It rides and handles well, and its interior is decidedly upscale, especially on higher line models. In fact, we think it competes well with luxury-brand rivals. Jeep makes plenty of amenities standard on higher line models.

Safety is the Grand Cherokee’s biggest issue. It offers some of today’s active safety features, but the aging platform just doesn’t perform well in some of the newer crash tests.

