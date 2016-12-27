2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Review

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee
7.7
Expert Rating
$30,295
MSRP based on 75th Anniversary Edition 4x2 *Ltd Avail*
 
See Your Price
Shopping for a new Jeep Grand Cherokee?
See exclusive deals in your area
See Your Price

The Car Connection Expert Rating Breakdown?

7.7
on a scale of 1 to 10
Styling
9.0
Expert Rating
Performance
9.0
Expert Rating
Comfort & Quality
10
Expert Rating
Safety
4.0
Expert Rating
Features
8.0
Expert Rating
Fuel Economy
6.0
Expert Rating
2017
The Car Connection
2017
The Car Connection

The Car Connection Expert Review

The 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee is a benchmark SUV; it's a luxury vehicle, a talented off-roader, a scalding-hot track runner, and a family wagon extraordinaire.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is a great family vehicle—just one that's also potentially ready to go off-road, tow a trailer or, on occasion, do things that are more workhorse-like than you'd attempt in most other typical family crossovers.

With the Grand Cherokee, Jeep offers Laredo, Limited, Overland, Summit, Trailhawk and SRT versions.

We rate it at 7.7 out of 10. A handsome, deeply talented performer, the Grand Cherokee is let down by its surprisingly poor crash-test scores. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Jeep Grand Cherokee styling and performance

Today's Jeep Grand Cherokee is quite a handsome 'ute, although not everyone is a fan of the thinner, more understated grille that was introduced a couple of years ago. The SUV shape has been made more distinct with help from LED taillights and some better detailing, so there's less in common with the X5 and Touareg, and more with the 1992 original. The cabin is richly furnished, with marvelous textures and materials on the pricey models, and great layout and design even on the basic Laredo. The Grand Cherokee has one of FCA's best interiors, in design and execution, and it's fully competitive with other models carrying luxury badges.

Three engines are available in the standard Grand Cherokee. Base models use a 3.6-liter V-6, which now makes 295 horsepower and is fitted with a fuel-saving engine stop/start system. Then there's the 5.7-liter V-8, which puts out 360 hp. The most efficient and torque-rich option is the turbodiesel 3.0-liter V-6, with 420 lb-ft of torque. It achieves up to 30 mpg on the highway and stretches range to 730 miles, offering best-in-class towing of 7,400 pounds. All three engines are backed by an 8-speed automatic.

The Grand Cherokee also offers an available air suspension, which can improve highway mileage further by lowering at speed. 

The on-road-performance-oriented Grand Cherokee SRT features a 6.4-liter V-8 that now makes 475 hp and a 0-60 mph time of about 4.8 seconds. With launch control and a sporty 70-percent torque split to the rear in Track mode, it's one of the best-handling SUVs we've driven. 

The Grand Cherokee hasn't given up any of its off-road talent; instead, it's added to it in recent years. The most advanced versions can still clamber over boulders and logs with ease, and the new automatic enables a lower crawl ratio that suits the diesel especially well. With three four-wheel-drive systems, as well as the Selec-Terrain management system, which automatically caters the powertrain settings for the terrain (Sand, Mud, Auto, Snow, and Rock), you have a lot of options, so make sure you opt for the Grand Cherokee with the capability you need.

The EPA has rated the Grand Cherokee from 22 mpg city, 30 highway, 25 combined for a rear-drive diesel version to 13/19/15 mpg for the thirsty V-8 in the SRT model—and nearly everywhere in between those ratings.

Grand Cherokee utility, features, and safety

The Grand Cherokee is a five-passenger, two-row model. Go to its cousin, the Dodge Durango, if you'd rather have three rows, but interior space is quite good. Multiple color schemes and interesting trim options, like open-pore wood, push the Grand Cherokee ever higher into luxury-vehicle terrain, though it doesn't have the third-row seating or funky-flexible interior of some bigger crossovers.

The Grand Cherokee is really only flagging in its crash-test scores, which are notably poor on rear-drive models. The Grand Cherokee lacks features like GM's center-front airbag or Ford's rear-seat belt airbags, but it does have a useful off-road safety tool set—with items such as hill ascent control, which maintains steady throttle while the Grand Cherokee scrabbles up surfaces a Flex or an Enclave can only dream about.

All Grand Cherokees come well equipped with power features, cruise control, air conditioning, and cloth upholstery. A rearview camera and parking sensors are standard across the lineup, at last. The list of options gets truly decadent at the Summit trim level, where the Jeep lands right in lux-ute territory with nappa leather, open-pore wood trim, and ventilated seats. The Summit edition includes every feature imaginable, including a 19-speaker, 825-watt Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system, including 12-channel amplifier and three subwoofers. At that level, the only option is a Blu-ray entertainment system—and we'd take iPads and wi-fi connectivity in any case.

Finally, on the infotainment front, the Uconnect systems in the Grand Cherokee (5.0- or 8.4-inch) are some of the best, thanks to a clean, simple interface. A piped-in data connection adds cloud-based services like voice-to-text and natural-language navigation via voice commands.

The Car Connection Consumer Review

Rate and Review your car for The Car Connection! Tell us your own ratings for a vehicle you own. Rate your car on Performance, Safety, Features and more.
Write a Review
July 16, 2016
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4WD 4-Door SRT

Great vehicle!

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
After one year of ownership, this is the first of the dozens of new cars I've purchased that had absolutely ZERO problems. Nothing, zero, na da. Jeep and SRT have put together an awesome vehicle.
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
June 21, 2016
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee RWD 4-Door Limited

Comfortable and safe to drive around the roads and highways of the Lehigh Valley of Eastern PA

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
We first purchased a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited for my wife. I enjoyed driving it and decided to sell my 2001 Jeep Cherokee and get one for myself. We moved from California, my home, to Pennsylvania to... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
June 20, 2016
For 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

safety brakes button

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
safety brakes button: easy to switch and release brakes, would be nice to have warning sound if you by mistake release safety brakes in parking or neutral position, or better solution, if computer tun on... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
See all user reviews »
Looking for other models of the Jeep Grand Cherokee?
Read reviews & get prices
Compare the 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee against the competition
Compare All Cars
Related Used Listings
Browse used listings in your area
See More Used
s

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Pricing Insights

  • More 2017 Grand Cherokee models in stock; 2016s thinning out
  • $2,750 factory rebate on 2016s; $2,000 on 2017s
  • Lease a 2016 from just $225 for 36 months
  • Get 0% APR + $1,250 bonus
See Your Price
 