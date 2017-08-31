The 2018 Jeep Compass is a tweener. Spun off from the smaller Renegade, it’s narrower and less powerful than the Cherokee. Its purpose is to flesh out a lineup now bristling with crossover SUVs, even if it involves some compromises along the way.

The Compass compromises interior space and power as it carves out that slim niche. It’s still worth a 6.8 on a scale of 10, thanks to its combination of clean lines, a well-damped ride, and its talented Trailhawk edition. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Jeep sells the Compass in Sport, Latitude, Trailhawk, and Limited editions. It’s now completely out of the business of selling the old Compass, a hatchback that it confusingly sold alongside the new vehicle as a 2017 model. Forget it ever existed.

The new Compass gives every reason to do that, starting with its smartly conceived shape. Part Grand Cherokee, mostly at the front, it’s more in lockstep with the mid-size Cherokee in its urbane profile. Paint the roof a contrasting black and it stands out—and relieves a tendency toward a bulbous body. Inside, the Compass doesn’t stray far from Jeep’s current design themes. It’s laid out with care, and Jeep offers trim packages to brighten up its generally high-quality feel.

The sole engine is an underwhelming 180-horsepower 4-cylinder, teamed to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic or, in its best life, to a 9-speed automatic. No matter the gearbox, it struggles to pull when more than two passengers are on board. On the positive side, the Compass rides well with most tire-and-wheel combinations, though we’d be wary of the biggest 19-inch option. We’ve a special love for the Trailhawk model. Other Compass crossovers can have all-wheel drive, but the Trailhawk gets slimmer bumpers, a 20:1 simulated crawl ratio, an inch more of ground clearance, and more rugged all-terrain tires. It hits the sweet spot between crossover and SUV.

The Compass suffers compared to rivals inside. The cabin seems narrow like the Renegade, though leg room and even head room are ample for four adults. Five adults? Not if you like any of them. The seats could use better padding, front and back. In back, the split-fold rear seats open up a big cargo hold, but the cargo floor sits higher than some rivals.

Safety scores are absent for the moment, but the Compass has a standard rearview camera and can be fitted with blind-spot monitors and forward-collision warnings with automatic emergency braking—the latter, standard or cheaper on Japanese-brand rivals. Adaptive cruise control is not offered. Touchscreen audio, USB ports, Bluetooth, and cloth seats are standard. In the mid-$30,000s, the Compass Limited has leather, navigation, and Beats audio.