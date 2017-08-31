2018 Jeep Cherokee Review

2018 Jeep Cherokee
5.8
Expert Rating
$24,395
MSRP based on Latitude FWD
 
The Car Connection Expert Rating Breakdown?

5.8
on a scale of 1 to 10
Styling
6.0
Expert Rating
Performance
6.0
Expert Rating
Comfort & Quality
6.0
Expert Rating
Safety
4.0
Expert Rating
Features
7.0
Expert Rating
Fuel Economy
6.0
Expert Rating
2017
The Car Connection
2017
The Car Connection

The Car Connection Expert Review

Marty Padgett Marty Padgett Editorial Director
August 31, 2017

The 2018 Jeep Cherokee performs its crossover chores as asked, but loves the off-road tasks more.

The 2018 Jeep Cherokee applies off-road skills to a crossover body, and does it with mixed results. Its Trailhawk edition keeps the SUV part of “crossover SUV” relevant, but it doesn’t look much like a Jeep. And though it looks like a modern crossover, its  crash-test scores lag behind rivals.

The Jeep Cherokee is offered in five trim levels: Latitude, Latitude Plus, Limited, Overland, and Trailhawk. All have a rearview camera for the 2018 model year.

We give it at 5.8 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Review continues below

The Cherokee represented a clean break from Jeep’s past when it was new in 2014. Its oddly tiered front end, thin-slatted grille and bland crossover rear end were supposed to predict Jeeps of the future—but then came Renegade, and Compass. The Cherokee’s wan styling is a big blemish, but the cabin gets extra credit for its neatly organized space and myriad clever touches, as well as lovely colors and textures.

The Cherokee draws power from either a 184-horsepower inline-4 or a 271-hp V-6. The 4-cylinder’s fine for commuters, provided there aren’t too many of them on board. The torquey V-6 means even with more passengers and available all-wheel drive, brisk highway passes are never more than a gear or two away. That said, the Cherokee’s 9-speed automatic sometimes judders through shifts, and doesn’t grant direct control over gear changes.

Equipped with available tow packages, the Cherokee can pull up to 4,500 pounds. It handles with the predictable mien of a crossover. It steers numbly but quickly, and the well-damped ride doesn’t suffer on even the big 18-inch wheels. Gas mileage lingers in the low 20-mpg range with all-wheel drive, markedly lower than some of its competition.

No competitor can promise the off-road capability of the Cherokee Trailhawk, though. With knobbier tires, more ground clearance, driver-selectable traction programs, and a simulated low range, the Trailhawk doesn’t leave much territory out of reach.

Interior space measures up well on the spec sheet, but the five-seat Cherokee’s space is narrow and long. Shoulder room for three adults in back is questionable, but leg room abounds thanks to a sliding second-row seat. Cargo space is good, and there’s ample small-item storage in the cabin.

Crash-test scores aren’t great, but all Cherokees now have a rearview camera, and some come with forward-collision warnings with automatic emergency braking.

Power features are standard, as is Bluetooth with audio streaming. Upmarket models have an excellent infotainment system with a sharp 8.4-inch touchscreen. Luxe options can trim out the Cherokee with nice touches like Nappa leather, ventilated front seats, and a configurable LED gauge screen.

Continue Reading

