The 2018 Jaguar XJ is the British automaker's flagship luxury sedan, and the car that leads the way for the brand’s styling direction. It cuts a striking shape on the outside, and is luxurious though a bit blingy on the inside. It stands out among full-size luxury sedans for its sporty character, which is made possible by its body’s lightweight aluminum construction. Jaguar offers the XJ in short- and long-wheelbase body styles, with a model range that consists of the V-6-powered XJ R-Sport and XJL Portfolio, and the V-8-powered XJ Supercharged, XJL Supercharged, and the new high-output V-8 XJR575.

The XJ doesn’t offer as many performance choices as its rivals, and its back seat suffers due to its sloping roofline, but it comes in at a lower price and its British take on luxury earns it a very good 7.2 overall score on our scale. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

That XJR575 is the big news for 2018. It replaces the XJR, and an engine calibration change increases output of the supercharged 5.0-liter V-8 from 550 to 575 horsepower. The 0-60 mph time falls to 4.2 seconds and the top speed is an impressive 186 mph. It also gets some aerodynamic tweaks on the outside and some styling cues on the inside.

Other changes for 2018 include a new 10-inch center touchscreen that replaces an 8-inch unit; in-car Wi-Fi enabled by a 4G connection; new safety technologies including forward collision warnings with automatic emergency braking, lane-departure warnings with active lane control, and a driver drowsiness monitor; and the addition of Jaguar’s All-Surface Progress Control system, which uses the traction control to help the car pull away on low-friction surfaces.

In addition to the 575-hp V-8, Jaguar offers a 470-hp version of the same engine in its XJ and XJL Supercharged models. These are good for a 0-60 mph time of less than 5.0 seconds, while the 340-hp supercharged 3.0-liter V-6 in the XJ R-Sport and XJL Portfolio can vault the car to 60 mph in just less than 6.0 seconds. The V-6 models are unique in offering all-wheel drive.

Fuel economy for the V-6 is decent at 18 mpg city, 27 highway, 21 combined. The V-8, however, does no better than 18 mpg combined.

Handling and ride quality vary by model. The XJ is generally quite composed and its aluminum body construction makes it lighter and sportier than most rivals. All models come with adjustable dampers and a rear air suspension that combine to smooth out most bumps, but the XJR575 is sport tuned and may be too firm for some tastes.

Inside, the XJ is well equipped, swathed in leather and chrome, and quite roomy for front passengers. Much of the 5 extra inches of wheelbase in long-wheelbase models goes to rear leg room, making that measurement quite spacious, but the stylish, sloping roofline still steals some rear head room. Buyers can make up for that with the Premium Rear Seat package, which adds such amenities as twin 10.2-inch entertainment screens, massagers, seat heating and ventilation, and rear tables.