Formerly called the FX, the 2017 Infiniti QX70 makes some deliberate sacrifices for style and performance to be one of the most driver-focused crossovers available. It's certainly dated up against fresher rivals, but the QX70 focuses instead on delivering excellent driving dynamics in a way matched by few other vehicles of its ilk.

If it is practicality or rugged off road ability you're after, the QX70 is, frankly, a poor choice. But if you want to carve corners and sit up higher while still having a little more trunk space than in a typical sedan, the QX70 delivers brilliantly on its mission.

We give it a rating of 6.8, largely based on its style and its snappy handling. It loses some ground for its lousy fuel economy, and it can get expensive with options. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Infiniti QX70 styling and performance

From its racy roof line to its svelte sheet metal, the QX70 gives off the appearance of having been beautifully crafted both inside and out. It may be the oldest design in Infiniti's lineup, dating back to the 2009 model year, but the QX70 still manages to look relatively fresh inside and out. That may be in part because its low sales volume makes it such a rare sight, but we still think there's much to like with this hunchbacked tall wagon.

A modestly updated grille and a pair of new paint colors highlight the QX70's design changes for 2017, but its overall look remains closely related to the original Infiniti FX that surprised the auto industry all the way back in 2002.

Though its interior is heavy on buttons, it is dramatically styled and features a mix of leather, piano black lacquer, and wood trims that feel old-world—in a positive, classic sort of way. The QX70 doesn't use Infiniti's latest infotainment or dashboard layout, but it is conveniently arrayed and its dual cowl-style dashboard has aged very well.

With its platform derived from the since-replaced G37 sport sedan, a model lauded for its excellent ride and handling, this is one of few crossovers to feel genuinely at home on a curvy mountain road. It drives with a kind of poise that is almost foreign to this kind of vehicle. The QX70's curb weight checks in at a chunky 4,200 pounds, but the QX70 goes about its business as if it's considerably lighter and better balanced. The trade-off is that even with the base 18-inch alloy wheels, this Infiniti rides stiffly. Opt for the available 20 and 21-inch wheels and its ride quality can become downright choppy.

Though the QX70 once offered a V-8 engine, its lineup has been pared to only a 3.7-liter, 325-horsepower 3.7 V-6 that Infiniti has been phasing out of its other models. The 3.7 isn't as smooth as Infiniti's newer V-6, but it is torquey and matches well to the standard 7-speed automatic transmission. That gearbox includes a sport mode and rev-matching, further hinting at the QX70's performance prowess.

Rear-wheel drive is standard, but the QX70 offers all-wheel drive for those looking for wet weather traction.

Infiniti QX70 comfort, safety, and features

Inside, the QX70 is delightful—if you're sitting in the front seats. Like many sports cars and sport sedans, the QX70 delivers good comfort and enveloping support for the driver and passenger, while neglecting rear seat passengers. Cargo space suffers because of the curvy design, high cargo floor, and sloping roof line. For what should be an active lifestyle vehicle, the QX70 isn't really meant to haul a couple of bikes to the trail in its cargo area.

Even the base QX70 comes well-equipped, as it should for around $47,000. Options are divided into packages, and most QX70s will be equipped with the Premium Package that adds navigation, an surround-view camera system that provides a 360-degree view, and a few other items. From there, buyers can pick between Sport and Limited packages that deliver either a more aggressive or a more premium look inside and out.

On the safety front, QX70's Technology Package adds adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and lane departure warning—but it requires adding the Premium and either the Sport or Limited packages, which pushes the QX70 to over $58,000.

With rear-wheel drive, the QX70 is rated by the EPA at 17 mpg city, 24 highway, 19 combined. Opt for all-wheel drive and those figures drop to 16/22/18 mpg.