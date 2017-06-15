2017 Infiniti QX50

The Infiniti QX50 has been around, in one form or the other, for a decade. It's still here thanks to strong fundamentals: there are bits and pieces of Q50s and 370Zs under its skin, and that gives it an engaging feel that's still head and shoulders above some its its key rivals.

It returns for its 10th model year in just two forms, as the rear-drive QX50 or as the all-wheel-drive QX50 AWD.

Last year the QX50 added much-needed length between its wheels, along with a slew of new safety features. For the 2017 model year, changes are few: the QX50 gains a 19-inch wheel-and-tire package, and that's about it.

The QX50 earns a TCC Rating of 7.2 overall slightly above average for its class. We love its handling and its general sport-sedan tenor, and the back seat's finally big enough for us to consider being driven, for a change.

On the down side, it's an older design that lacks some key features and refinements of the best vehicles in its class—vehicles like the Benz GLC and BMW X3. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Infiniti QX50 styling and performance

The QX50 doesn't have much SUV in its profile; it's very nearly a shooting brake, with its sloping roofline and low stance. The coupe-like profile and organic sheet metal make it one of the best-looking tall wagons yet, still quite handsome from most angles. "Coupe-like" also applies inside, where a cockpit-style layout wraps around the driver, surrounding them in soft, warm interior appointments.

Built on a legit sport-sedan architecture, the QX50 over-delivers on responsive road manners. Acceleration is strong with its 325-hp V-6 and 7-speed automatic. Oddly, it lacks shift paddles that come with the same transmission in other applications, and the long-lived engine is loud and relatively unrefined for a luxury vehicle. Fuel economy isn't great, either, at 20 mpg combined.

The QX50 stays contemporary with a smooth ride and sweet handling. The longer wheelbase that arrived last year contributes to a smoother ride, and old-school hydraulic steering responds naturally, with not a little bit of heft. The QX50 gets a bit duller with add all-wheel drive; it loses a little of the nimble feel but earn some all-weather tractability, although churning through snow or mud isn't really the point.

Infiniti QX50 comfort, safety, and features

Where the QX50 has matured is in its back seat. What was once a cramped, adult-unfriendly space is now fine and suitable for 6-footers, front and back. There's more interior space, more rear-seat knee room, a slightly higher ride height (which makes access easier), and an available power-raise function for the fold-down rear seat. Cargo space is a little better than before, too.

The QX50 hasn't been crash-tested fully in a long time, but it now offers a standard rearview camera, optional surround-view cameras and parking sensors, and a host of active-safety touches from lane-departure warnings and blind-spot monitors, to forward-collision alerts with automatic braking on the most expensive models.

All QX50s come with power features; cruise control; automatic climate control; satellite radio; Bluetooth; and leather upholstery. For all that, it's lacking some luxury touches you can find on pretty much every other rival: there's no ventilation for the seats, and no power tailgate offered at all.

Finally, on the infotainment front, the QX50 has a 7.0-inch color display with a dash-mounted controller. Optional hard drive-based navigation brings with it a touchscreen display, but in any form, the system has a dated, lower-resolution look than its best-equipped rivals. It's a puzzle why Infiniti didn't adopt the new dual-screen setup from the Q50.